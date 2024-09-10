The siblings were awarded full government scholarships to study abroad together in Hong Kong by the Abu Dhabi Department of Education and Knowledge (ADEK) as part of the Abu Dhabi Scholarships Program, and this marks the first time that recipients of this scholarship have chosen to study in Hong Kong. They have begun their undergraduate studies at HKUST this September.

The talented Emirati siblings include twin sisters and their elder brother, who will pursue bachelor’s degrees in Engineering and a BBA in Marketing respectively. The siblings are excited to begin their programs and meet other international students at HKUST.

Rashed Al Shamsi will pursue his BBA in Marketing at the HKUST while both his sisters Sara Al Shamsi and Wadima Al Shamsi have taken up Bachelor of Engineering.

New and exciting

Sara Al Shamsi said: “We wanted to experience something new and exciting after high school. We knew HKUST was perfect for this because it introduced us to a whole new community, people, culture, and lifestyle. In addition to witnessing the university’s quality teaching standards and innovative approach, we can’t wait to make friends with other students from across the world and showcase our skills. Our dream became a reality, and we’re so grateful for this amazing opportunity.”

As part of her notable achievements, Sara was previously voted as class president in high school and built a med-bot for her senior project along with her classmates. The automated chatbot assisted mentally and physically challenged patients and was also displayed at numerous local inter-school fairs and competitions.

Premier destination

“Hong Kong continues to stand as a premier destination for business education, offering a vibrant economic landscape and unparalleled connections to global markets,” said Prof. Allen Huang, Associate Dean of the School of Business and Management at HKUST, whose new cohort includes one of the Emirati siblings.

“At HKUST, we are committed to nurturing the next generation of business leaders through a curriculum that blends academic rigour with practical insights. Our students benefit from a diverse, multicultural environment that fosters innovation and collaboration, ensuring they are well-prepared to excel in today’s competitive landscape. I am excited to welcome more talented students from the UAE to study with us,” he added.

Exceptional talent

Commenting on the university’s partnership with ADEK, Betsy Lee, Head of Student Recruitment and Outreach at HKUST, said: “We are delighted to welcome three ADEK scholarship recipients to HKUST. Their achievements reflect the exceptional talent nurtured in the UAE, and we look forward to collaborating closely with the government and schools to further develop outstanding students. Our commitment extends beyond educating students; we aim to provide comprehensive support and training for school counsellors, ensuring every student has the guidance and resources needed to thrive in their academic and professional journeys.”

High-performing Emiratis

Launched in 2009, the Abu Dhabi Scholarships Program provides high-performing Emirati students in Abu Dhabi with comprehensive scholarships to pursue post-secondary education pathways at any of ADEK’s recommended top 150 universities globally, including HKUST.

HKUST has actively engaged with the UAE’s education sector over the past year as part of its efforts to recruit top young talent from the nation. It also strengthened collaborative ties with ADEK on undergraduate admissions, which has facilitated ADEK awarding full scholarships to the three talented Emirati siblings.