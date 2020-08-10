NAT 200810 Turjuman-1597058705435
The winner of the Turjuman Award will be announced during the Sharjah International Book Fair, slated to be held in November 2020. Image Credit: Supplied
Sharjah: The Sharjah Book Authority (SBA) has announced that it will continue to receive applications for the fourth edition of the prestigious Sharjah Translation Award, ‘Turjuman’, until September 1, 2020.

The award aims to promote Arabic titles globally by encouraging international translators and publishers to pick up titles written by renowned Arab authors and translate them for audiences worldwide, thereby contributing to global appreciation of Arabic literature and enhancing cross-cultural communication.

The Turjuman Award is open to international publishing houses, which have published translations of an original publication in Arabic. Publishers may submit more than one work for the jury’s consideration at the following link: https://bit.ly/3fLiEGK.

The winner will be announced during the upcoming Sharjah International Book Fair (SIBF), slated to take place in November 2020.

Since its debut during the 35th edition of SIBF in 2016, the Turjuman Award has contributed towards expanding the scope of Arabic publishing. Image Credit: Supplied

Since its debut during the 35th edition of SIBF in 2016, the Turjuman Award has contributed to expanding the scope of Arabic publishing, given international readers access to Arabic books and allowed them to explore the Arabic literary legacy. The award has also played a vital role in supporting the promotion of Arab culture and civilisation.

Past winners
The first edition of the Turjuman Award was won by Spanish publishing house Editorial Verbum for translating and publishing 'One Thousand and One Nights'.
Actes Sud, a French publishing house, won the second edition of the award for its French translation of 'The Nature of Despotism', by Syrian author Abdul Rahman Al Kawakibi.
Italian publisher ‘Edizioni E/O’ received the third edition of the award for its Italian translation of the novel 'A Small Death' (Mawt Sagheer), by Saudi author Mohammed Hasan Alwan.