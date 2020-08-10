Dubai: Students will not have to replace their traditional school bags with plastic ones, confirmed the Ministry of Education.
With the new academic year 2020-2021 starting on August 30, parents and students have started to prepare going back to school, which will see educational institutes adopt various models for their first term.
The main reopening models include having a normal school day; going to class in either the morning or afternoon; going to school on alternate days; a 100 per cent distance-learning provision for those who request it; and a mix of in-person and online classes.
On its official social media accounts, the Ministry of Education has denied rumours spreading on parents’ WhatsApp groups, which claimed that traditional school bags should be replaced with sterile plastic bags in order to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.
According to the Protocols for the Reopening of Private Schools in Dubai, published last month by the Dubai’s Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA), hand sanitisers should be distributed across the school premises, away from younger children’s reach. The sanitiser should be approved by Dubai Municipality.
Anyone entering the premises should be checked for wearing mask and should be asked to use the hand sanitiser available at the entrance, while staff and children’s bags and shoes are encouraged to be sprayed with a sanitiser upon arrival to school.
Meanwhile in Sharjah, students, teachers and staff must test negative for COVID-19 before physically joining school in the new term, which begins August 30, according to the Guidelines for Reopening Private Schools issued by the Sharjah Private Education Authority.