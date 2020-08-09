1 of 5
The 2021 LC 500 Convertible made its debut at the LA Auto Show last year, but it got more attention this January when the first example to roll off the assembly line was auctioned at a Barrett-Jackson event in Scottsdale, Arizona.
After a quick, three-minute trip across the, the LC 500 Convertible raised an impressive 2 million dollars for charity, with 100 per cent of the hammer price going to two charities: Boys & Girls Clubs of America and the Bob Woodruff Foundation.
After production started last month, the winning bidder Kent Stevinson – who is also Dealer Principal of Stevinson Lexus of Lakewood in Colorado – has taken delivery of his winning bid.
Based on the limited Inspiration Series, the one-of-one Lexus features a Structural Blue exterior paint, elegant white semi-aniline leather-trimmed interior, unique blue brake callipers and Liquid Platinum accents.
Aside from being the first convertible off the line, one of its more collector-worthy traits is its VIN that ends with 100001 and the fact that its engine cover is signed by the President of Lexus International Koji Sato and the Chief Engineer Yasushi Muto.
