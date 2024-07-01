Abu Dhabi: UAE’s Education and Human Resources Council has approved the end-of-the-year results for the 2023-2024 academic year for government schools and the criteria for promotion.

The criteria include holding re-examinations for applicable cases once at the end of the academic year. The results will undergo a rigorous review and audit by specialised teams to uphold fairness.

The new review system, the council noted, will provide parents with a clear picture of their children’s academic performance.

Assessment policy updated

Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Chairman of the Education and Human Resources Council, presided over the council meeting held via video conferencing, alongside Sheikha Mariam bint Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairperson of the Salama bint Hamdan Al Nahyan Foundation and Vice President of Council.

During the meeting, the council approved the end-of-the-year results for the 2023-2024 academic year for government schools.

The criteria for promotion was presented in a detailed analysis by Sarah Al Amiri, Minister of State for Public Education and Advanced Technology and the Chairwomen of the Emirates Schools Establishment, drawing from reports that monitored examination violations and breaches of the testing system.

The presentation included plans and programmes implemented by the Emirates Schools Establishment to improve student performance and enhance education outcomes. These programmes aim to develop students, teachers, schools, and the government education system as a whole.

The council also approved the proposed updates to the student performance assessment policy for the next academic year 2024-2025, which were developed by the Emirates Schools Establishment.

Outstanding students applauded

Sheikh Abdullah congratulated students, parents, educators, and Council members on the successful academic year, praising outstanding students for their hard work and dedication.

“Our journey of development and improvement is ongoing. We will continue to address the challenges we face to elevate the education sector to the highest standards,” he said.

Sheikha Maryam congratulated students, graduates, parents, and teachers on finishing the school year. She especially praised students who made good progress and acknowledged the important role of parents in their children’s success.