“We congratulate our sons and daughters for their excellence in high school, and their parents and teachers for their support and dedication. We also congratulate our educational system on the successful conclusion of the school year,” Sheikh Mohammed said in a post shared on his official account on the X platform.

“In our schools, we see our future, and in our students, we see our new national cadres. From the field of education, we embark on the journey of progress and development. May God bless everyone, and we wish you all a joyful and happy holiday,” he added.