Dubai: His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, extended his congratulations to the top high school achievers of the 2023-2024 academic year.
“We congratulate our sons and daughters for their excellence in high school, and their parents and teachers for their support and dedication. We also congratulate our educational system on the successful conclusion of the school year,” Sheikh Mohammed said in a post shared on his official account on the X platform.
“In our schools, we see our future, and in our students, we see our new national cadres. From the field of education, we embark on the journey of progress and development. May God bless everyone, and we wish you all a joyful and happy holiday,” he added.
List of top high-school achievers of 2023-2024 academic year:
- Mariam Obeid Rashid Hamad Ali Al Zaabi, Umm Al Momineen Secondary School for Girls School-Fujairah, the elite stream.
- Abdullah Mohammed Mukhaimar Aref Mukhaimar, Ras Al Khaimah School for Boys, advanced stream.
- Alia Hassan Darwish, Al Hamham School for Girls-Ras Al Khaimah, general stream.
- Walid Khalid Al Asadi, International Private School-Abu Dhabi, advanced stream.
- Ward Omar Mohammed, Tolerance School-Abu Dhabi, general stream.
- Mayed Rashid Khalifa Obeid Al Hamawi, Applied Technology School for Boys- Fujairah, advanced science stream.
- Nda Suleiman Mohammed Ahmed Al Mazmi, Applied Technology School for Girls- Ajman, advanced stream.
- Al Yaziah Hamdan Rashid Abdullah Al Shamsi, Applied Technology School for Girls-Abu Dhabi, general stream.