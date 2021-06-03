. Image Credit: Supplied

The American School of Dubai Class of 2021 has had a challenging final year in the midst of a global pandemic — and yet they have shown great resilience in order to meet the challenges and complete their senior year with a number of outstanding achievements.

Here we acknowledge just a few of those student successes.

Valedictorian, Yoonsuh Park

This year’s valedictorian, recognised for achieving the highest academic scores in the senior class, is also a student who loves learning for the sake of learning. Yoonsuh has taken a total of 11 Advanced Placement classes in her time at ASD but it was never about collecting APs or padding applications, it was always about challenging herself. One of Yoonsuh’s greatest characteristics is her desire to help people around her grow and be better. Next year, Yoonsuh will be attending medical school in Korea.

ASD Salutatorian and National Merit Finalist, Meera Bhat

Our Salutatorian is recognised as the student who has the second highest average in the senior class. Such an accomplishment is only possible with extreme dedication, focus, and perseverance. Beyond these essential qualities, Meera combines humility and charm with extreme intelligence and a strong work ethic, but what truly makes her special is her ability to find joy in everything she does and to spread that joy to those around her.

In addition to her school recognition, Meera was recognised as National Merit Finalist. Next year, Meera will be studying Biomedical Engineering at Johns Hopkins University.

ASD ‘Lifers’

For 13 senior students, the commencement ceremony will feel that much more special, marking the end of a long school career at ASD that started in kindergarten — 13 or 14 years ago. This year’s ASD ‘Lifers’ are: Aaliyah Ismail, Armaan Hiranandani, Ayla Yazdi, Catherine Elliott, Joe Wahba, Madhvi Khianra, Mary Anne Khoury, Maxwell Cooper, Mizan Nurani, Mohammad Ali, Sayeed Sheikh, Seri Serhan, and Tiana Jatwani.

“I will deeply miss the supportive teachers, the incredible arts programmes, and the eye-opening INSPIRE trips all around the world. I’m proud to be the fifth Ismail to go to ASD.”

—Aaliyah Ismail

“After 14 years, I will certainly miss the sense of community at ASD which is one of a kind. I know that my experiences at ASD will stand me in good stead at university.”

—Catherine Elliott

“My advice to younger students: There will always be obstacles. Embrace them and they will help you to become the best version of yourself.”

—Maxwell Cooper

Excellence in Athletics: The Booster Club Scholarship

Sakina Asghar, Omar El Barbir, Isabella Barham, Alizae Chassé, Maxwell Cooper, Sonia Fekete, Ulysses Hendershott, Carl Myers, Nathan Sawyer, and Alicia van ’t Riet.

Excellence in Academics, Service, and Leadership