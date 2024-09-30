Abu Dhabi: The Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority (ADAFSA) has shut down 21 restaurants and food establishments in Abu Dhabi city, Al Ain, and Al Dhafra region since the beginning of 2024 due to violations affecting public health.
September witnessed the maximum number of inspections by the authority’s food safety inspectors at restaurants and food establishments across the emirate, resulting in the administrative closure of six establishments for violating Law No. 2 of 2008 regarding food safety in the emirate, as well as posing risks to public health.
Serious cases
The authority issued a decision to close one establishment in Abu Dhabi due to poor general hygiene at the site, improper food storage, and observing unsafe food handling practices by the workers. An additional decision was taken to suspend the establishment’s activities as a precaution after a food poisoning case was confirmed.
Another establishment was closed for not abiding with food safety requirements, and the failure of the person responsible for the establishment to take effective corrective measures.
The establishment had received three violations and a warning of administrative closure due to various infractions, including not fully separating washing stations during use, improper storage, failure to provide temperature records, and leaving ready-to-eat foods uncovered.
The authority also closed a meat-selling establishment for selling imported meat as local meat and for a cockroach infestation, while a supermarket was shut down due to repeated and serious violations such as displaying expired food products for sale.
Report violators
The authority has urged the public to report any violations observed in food establishments or if there is suspicion about the contents of any food product by calling the Abu Dhabi Government’s toll-free number 800555, so that the inspectors can take necessary action to ensure safe food for all community members in the emirate of Abu Dhabi.