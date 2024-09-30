Serious cases

The authority issued a decision to close one establishment in Abu Dhabi due to poor general hygiene at the site, improper food storage, and observing unsafe food handling practices by the workers. An additional decision was taken to suspend the establishment’s activities as a precaution after a food poisoning case was confirmed.

Another establishment was closed for not abiding with food safety requirements, and the failure of the person responsible for the establishment to take effective corrective measures.

The establishment had received three violations and a warning of administrative closure due to various infractions, including not fully separating washing stations during use, improper storage, failure to provide temperature records, and leaving ready-to-eat foods uncovered.

The authority also closed a meat-selling establishment for selling imported meat as local meat and for a cockroach infestation, while a supermarket was shut down due to repeated and serious violations such as displaying expired food products for sale.

Report violators