Dubai: Unexpected rain, thunder, small-sized hail, and rising sand is the weather pattern for Dubai and Al Ain right now. The UAE Met Office explained that low pressure coming inland from the Arabian Sea is responsible for this and expected to continue until 8 to 10pm tonight.

Dr Ahmad Habib, meterologist at the National Centre of Meterology told Gulf News, “Actually the low pressure coming from the Arabian sea means a lot of moisture, and water vapour, giving rise to convective clouds. The weather pattern is impacting Oman, parts of Ras Al Khaimah, west of the UAE and Dubai at this moment.”

The formation of these convective clouds over Al Ain and Dubai are resulting in rain with intensity ranging “from moderate to high”, small-sized hail, sand and high winds. “In Ruwais there is only rain. Today is the peak of this weather pattern, tomorrow there is chance of some rain in the eastern and southern parts of the of UAE.”

Dr Habib explained that this would most probably be around noon or parts of late afternoon tomorrow.

“Now we have an orange alert on for the heavy rain, associated thunder activity and strong winds. Dust is also associated with convective cloud patterns.”

The rain and rest of the pattern is expected to calm down later today. “It will start coming down around 8 to 10 pm, tonight, he added.”

What are convective clouds?

Convective clouds or cumuliform clouds look like stacks of cotton balls. They form when warm humid air rises through cooler surrounding air in the atmosphere. As the moisture builds up in them they become heavier rain-bearing clouds that can lead up to thunderstorms.

Advisory for motorists

Motorists are requested to drive slowly and carefully due to slippery roads after some rainfall was reported in parts of Dubai and Al Ain today afternoon. Some areas also received small hail.

The weather bureau has reported heavy rain with small hail over Lahbab – Jebel Ali Road in Dubai this afternoon. Heavy rain was reported over Emirates Road, Arabian Ranches and Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road, Dubai. Also, heavy rain was recorded over Um Ghafah, Mazyad, Al Dhahrah in Al Ain in the afternoon.

Decrease in temperatures

The maximum temperatures in the internal regions of the country are expected to be between 38 and 42°C. Temperatures will reach highs of 35 to 39°C in the coastal areas and islands and 29 to 34°C over the mountains.

We can expect light to moderate winds, fresh to strong at times with clouds causing blowing dust and sand, may reduce the horizontal visibility, at the speed 15 to 30 reaching 45km/hr.