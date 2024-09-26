SHARJAH: Sharjah Private Education Authority (SPEA) and Diglossia signed a Memorandum of Understanding on Wednesday to develop and implement standardised tests for private schools, supervised by the authority in Sharjah.

The signing of the agreement was attended by Ali Al Hosani, Director of SPEA, Mimi Jett, CEO of Diglosia, and a number of other officials, WAM reported.

The terms of the agreement include the exchange of data, information and reports that contribute to achieving educational goals in Sharjah and improve the joint educational system.

Under the memorandum of understanding, SPEA shall facilitate communication with licensed schools and ensure that data related to these schools are shared with Deglossia to facilitate the implementation of standardised tests.

It will also encourage schools to participate in these tests, which will contribute to raising the level of educational performance, while Deglossia will share with SPEA data and information related to the results and analysis of standardised tests conducted by schools.

Deglossia will take into account the preservation of intellectual property rights in accordance with the Federal Law of the UAE No. 45 of 2021 regarding the protection of personal data.