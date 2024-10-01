Manila: The Philippines is making significant strides in promoting renewable energy and attracting foreign investment in the sector.
The Philippines Board of Investments (BOI) has so far granted “green lane certificates” to 126 projects, expediting their permits and licenses, 114 of these projects are in renewable energy, totaling 3.74 trillion pesos ($66.56 billion), according to the state investment promotion agency.
The board, through its One-Stop Action Center for Strategic Investments (OSAC-SI), has granted green lane certificates to 126 projects worth 4.13 trillion pesos ($73.5 billion).
These certificates expedite the processing of permits and licenses in national government agencies (NGAs) and local government units (LGUs).
In addition to attracting investments, the initiative is expected to bolster job creation, ramp up the domestic energy industry and curb carbon emissions.
Renewable energy projects (RE)
- 114 of the 126 projects are in the renewable energy sector, totaling 3.74 pesos trillion ($66.56 billion).
- 36 RE projects worth 1.64 trillion pesos ($29.18 billion) are already registered with the BOI for fiscal and non-fiscal incentives.
Offshore wind
Most of the big-ticket projects involve offshore wind energy.
An offshore wind project in Ilocos Norte with investments of 289 pesos billion ($5.15 billion) received green lane certification in September.
BuhaWind Energy Philippines, a Filipino-Danish partnership, secured green lane certificates for three offshore wind energy projects worth over 600 billion pesos ($10.6 billion) in Northern Luzon, Northern Mindoro, and East Panay, with a total generation capacity of 4 gigawatts.
Strategic projects
OSAC-SI has also granted green lane treatment to:
- 6 projects in digital infrastructure worth 346.33 billion pesos.
- 2 manufacturing projects worth 29.61 billion pesos.
- 4 projects in food security valued at 4.14 billion pesos.
Green Lane Initiative
Trade Undersecretary and BOI Managing Head Ceferino Rodolfo highlighted that the green lane initiative strengthens the Philippines’ global competitiveness by attracting investments focused on innovation and sustainability.
He emphasised the 4-trillion pesos in certified investments as pivotal for renewable energy growth, job creation, and carbon footprint reduction.
The initiative aims to streamline approvals for strategic projects that support sustainable development.
Projects in operation
Two previously granted green lane-certified projects have commenced operations:
PV Sinag Power Inc. (PVSPI), a subsidiary of Aboitiz Power, began the commercial operations of its 94.72 MW peak Cayanga-Bugallon Solar Power Project in Pangasinan.
The green lane endorsement significantly shortened the usual 60-day processing time for provisional authority from the Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC).
Nexif Ratch Energy Investments Pte. Ltd. (NREI) started operations for the Calabanga Solar Power Plant in Camarines Sur in September 2023. The green lane certificate, awarded in June, accelerated the timeline of this 3.7 billion pesos ($65.9 million) investment.
Aim: Be the first to operate an offshore wind (OSW) power plant in the Asian country, the San Miguel Bay Offshore Wind Project
Capacity: 1 gigawatt
Investment: 170 billion pesos ($3 billion)
Location: Camarines Norte and Camarines Sur
Full scale: CIP has commited to invest $5 billion to develop 2 GW of offshore wind projects in the Philippines.
Executive Order 18
Signed by President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. in February 2023, Executive Order 18 established the OSAC-SI to give green lane treatment to strategic investments by simplifying and streamlining approval processes at the NGAs and LGUs.
This initiative is seen as a key driver for fostering a business-friendly environment and accelerating investments in renewable energy and other vital sectors.
