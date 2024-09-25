Hailing from Kashmir and West Bengal of India, Ravinder and Sumita moved to the UAE over two decades ago. Together, they run a diverse chain of businesses in the fields of construction, commodity trading, infrastructure, oil & gas equipment and event management.

“We can safely say the seeds of our entrepreneurship were sown in BITS Pilani,” Ravinder said.

“And of course, the UAE with its clear protocols and transparent regulatory environment enabled us to realise our dreams,” added Sumita.

'Humble contribution'

The couple said their “humble contribution” to their alma mater was towards the BITS Pilani Endowment Fund, which has an ambitious goal of raising $100 million to support infrastructure enhancements, research initiatives and innovation projects that will benefit students across the BITS Pilani network, including the Dubai campus.

“There are many deserving students out there who cannot afford to study in a premier institution like this, and hopefully the endowment fund will help reduce the fee structure, amongst other things,” said Ravinder.

Prof. V. Ramgopal Rao, Vice Chancellor of BITS Pilani, said, “We are deeply grateful for this support. This fund will greatly enhance our efforts toward academic and infrastructural development, pushing the institute toward new horizons.”

Prof. Arya Kumar, Dean of Alumni Relations, added, “This contribution is a testament to the enduring relationship between our alumni and the institute, and their love for the institution. The impact of Sumita and Ravinder’s generosity will resonate for years to come.”

Drawing inspiration

Athough Ravinder and Sumita did not want to go public with their pledge, they hoped it would inspire others to give back to their colleges and societies so more people could benefit from their development.

“We were inspired by other alumni, including a couple in the US, who have made pledges of a similar amount before us,” said Sumita.

The couple are also in talks with the Dubai campus to introduce a new course in construction façade engineering.

“We have a big presence in this field (Inventure Group Holding) and are willing to foster professional development by offering job placement and internship opportunities. for suitable candidates.

Flashback

Recalling their good old college days, Sumita, a chemical engineer from the 1981 batch, said her husband was two years her senior and was from the civil engineering stream.

Hostelites both, the two first met when the first-year girl students were having a meal in the boys’ hostel and were conspicuous by their presence. “The girl/boy ratio at the time was 1:20. The first meeting led to a lifetime partnership,” said Sumita.

The couple have many fond memories of their younger days. Talking of the budding entrepreneur in him, Ravinder said: “At one point, there was a shortage of calculators on the campus. Seizing the opportunity, I tied up with a retailer to sell calculators. My learning to take ‘calculated’ risks started at that point.”

The couple said BITS Pilani profoundly shaped their personal and professional journeys. “With a strong foundation in education, we also developed a good work ethic and risk appetite. We developed a great network which we still maintain,” said Ravinder.