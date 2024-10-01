M​ontreal: Canada announced Monday it has reserved 800 seats on commercial flights to evacuate its citizens from Lebanon, where the Israeli military has begun a limited ground operation targeting the Islamist Hezbollah movement.

"The security situation in Lebanon is becoming increasingly dangerous and volatile," Canadian Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly wrote on X.

She added: "If you are a Canadian citizen in Lebanon, you must leave now."

About 45,000 Canadians are currently in Lebanon and the next flight is scheduled for Tuesday.

Many airlines have suspended flights to and from Beirut.

As Canada prepares to evacuate its citizens, the military has set up emergency resources in Cyprus if commercial flights are interrupted.

The Israeli military said Tuesday that its troops have started "ground raids" in villages in southern Lebanon, after militant group Hezbollah said it had targeted "enemy soldiers" at the countries' border.