Along with the exhibition, Edufair’s seminars are a major draw for visitors, with the current edition featuring over 45 expert speakers over three days. They will discuss crucial topics that help students assess industry trends and identify successful career paths.

From discussing the role of AI as a smart learning tool to leveraging strategic internships, networking, and key career moves to boost employability after graduation, Edufair boasts a comprehensive seminar agenda that will engage both students and parents.

The agenda will also cover the role of executive education in advancing careers to the C-suite, why universities need to embrace digital transformation to stay relevant, and how to excel in non-STEM careers.

A key focus of Edufair is international education, highlighting key trends that influence students planning to study abroad. The seminar agenda will cover rising study destinations and their offerings, strategies for gaining admission to Ivy League schools, and pathway programmes to top universities, providing students with essential information for planning their studies in prestigious international locations.

Students and parents listening to expert speakers during a panel discussion at Gulf News Edufair

Exhibitors are eager to connect with the students and parents, ready to clarify any questions about courses, campus life and admissions process.

Middlesex University Dubai will showcase a host of new programmes that it launched in September, including BA Honours Business Management in Economics, Tourism and events, and Data Analytics; BA Honours in Fashion; MSc in Financial Technology, Legal Technology, Sport Performance Analysis and daytime MBA.

“Education fairs provide a fantastic platform for leading institutions to showcase their strengths and innovations. MDX Dubai is excited to connect with prospective students and their families, sharing why the university is the UK’s largest in Dubai,” says Professor Cedwyn Fernandes, Pro-Vice Chancellor of Middlesex University, and Director, Middlesex University Dubai.

“The aim is to highlight the diverse programmes, robust support services, and strong industry connections, ensuring that students understand the value of choosing this university for their educational journey. MDX Dubai looks forward to meeting new people and helping them discover the pathways to success,” he adds.

Canadian University Dubai (CUD) will highlight its over 30 majors in Management, Engineering, Communications, Architecture and Public Health, including its newly-introduced BBA in Management and Entrepreneurship.

“Edufair provides a platform to interact with keen and enthusiastic students who are eager to explore their academic and career options. Our dedicated team of student recruitment officers and professors will be available to assist the student community,” says Mustafa Ali Himmati, Student Recruitment Manager at CUD.

Meanwhile, the UAE’s first German university, University of Europe (UE Dubai), will present its unique, future-ready programmes at Edufair, emphasising practical, hands-on learning that prepares students for the careers of tomorrow.

“We are a new private university in the UAE. Our courses and curriculum structure are new to Dubai and are based on innovative German educational principles. As a new institution, we aim to engage with as many students as possible during the fair,” says a spokesperson from UE Dubai.

“All our programmes focus on practical, hands-on learning, with interdisciplinary courses taught by professors and industry experts from Europe and the UAE. We offer Bachelor’s, Master’s, and MBA programmes, and graduates from UE Dubai will earn the first German degree in the UAE.”

With an entire floor featuring meeting rooms, The H Dubai hotel can cater to all kinds of meetings and events. Located on No.1 Sheikh Zayed Road, the hotel is just minutes away from the city’s main airport and business centres, offering bespoke culinary options, excellent 5-star hospitality, and dedicated entrances for the event spaces.

