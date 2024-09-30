It follows a directive issued by Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Finance, and Chairman of the Dubai Judicial Council.

The directive, part of Sheikh Maktoum’s ongoing focus on enhancing Dubai’s judicial system and ensuring the highest international standards, underscores the importance of prompt, efficient, and transparent judicial processes, particularly the crucial role of expert witnesses providing technical opinions in civil and commercial cases.

New centre

Sheikh Maktoum also directed the establishment of the Dubai Centre for Judicial Technical Expertise to oversee all matters related to technical experts appearing before Dubai’s judicial entities and implement a comprehensive governance system to ensure the quality and compliance of expert reports. The directive also mandates a comprehensive review of existing legislation governing technical experts in Dubai, aiming to enhance flexibility and improve the system. Furthermore, the performance of expert witnesses will be subject to quantitative metrics and timelines to ensure swift, high-quality reporting.

Performance inspection

Sheikh Maktoum’s directive also establishes a new mechanism for inspecting the performance of expert witnesses, which will be used for both initial registration and re-registration in expert rosters. This process aims to ensure the quality and qualifications of registered experts. Furthermore, adjustments to the registration requirements will attract international consulting firms and highly qualified experts, expanding the roster and providing litigants with a wider pool of talent. This broader selection will better balance the specific expertise needed for individual cases with the workload of available experts. To address the increased demand due to Dubai’s growing population and economic, urban, and trade progress, Sheikh Maktoum also instructed the doubling of the number of experts.

Saif Ghanem Al Suwaidi, Director-General of Dubai Courts, stated that the framework for vetting and appointing technical experts is another step towards realising the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, for a judicial system that meets the highest standards of justice. Al Suwaidi emphasised that Sheikh Maktoum’s directive reflects his commitment to continuously developing and improving the tools and processes that ensure the rule of law and strengthen public confidence in Dubai’s justice system.