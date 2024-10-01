Shanghai: A man killed three people and wounded 15 in a knife attack at a supermarket in the Chinese megacity of Shanghai, police said Tuesday.
The suspected attacker, a 37-year-old man surnamed Lin, was arrested at the supermarket shortly after the incident on Monday night, local police said in a statement.
Police said the man went on the rampage in anger caused by a "personal financial dispute".
Eighteen wounded people were taken to hospital for treatment, where three died, they added.
The other 15 did not sustain life-threatening wounds.