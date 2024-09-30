Sharjah: His Highness Dr Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, underscored the profound significance of completing and publishing the 127-volume Historical Corpus of the Arabic Language. This monumental achievement, celebrated across the Arab and Islamic worlds, stands as a source of national pride for the UAE, as language embodies a nation’s knowledge, history and civilisation.

Sheikh Sultan praised the tireless efforts of all those involved in this important project, which spanned seven years of continuous work, day and night, to provide immense benefit to researchers, scholars and future generations.

He made these remarks during a speech on Monday, marking the completion of the 127 volumes of the Historical Corpus of the Arabic Language, at the Al Qasimi Publications headquarters. During the event, the Sharjah Ruler signed the final volume.

In addition, he announced the launch of the Comprehensive Arabic Encyclopedia, a series of volumes that will encompass all Arabic terms across various fields of knowledge, serving as an inclusive repository for the Arabic language and accessible to all.

In his speech, Sheikh Sultan emphasised the importance and objectives of the Corpus, congratulating the Arab world on this major accomplishment, which he described as a duty for every individual belonging to this nation.

Remarking that “the Arabic language encompasses all sciences and knowledge, and this corpus is the vessel that preserves them, which is why we take pride in this language”, Sheikh Sultan stressed that the work would continue, explaining that the Corpus focused on the roots of the language, and that ongoing efforts were necessary to ensure lasting benefits.

He also stated that all volumes of the Historical Corpus will be available at the upcoming Sharjah International Book Fair (SIBF) in November, and will also be accessible online to researchers, scholars and educators worldwide.

Encyclopedia project begins in Sharjah

The Ruler of Sharjah further elaborated that work on the Comprehensive Arabic Encyclopedia would begin immediately, stating that it would be comprehensive, incorporating all Arabic terms in the fields of science, literature, arts, and notable figures, excluding only foreign or borrowed terms, to protect the integrity of the language.

He highlighted that the same meticulous methodology used in creating the Historical Corpus would be applied to the encyclopaedia. Sheikh Sultan recalled that linguistic scholars from various countries worked diligently, day and night, either on computers or paper, meticulously recording their findings.

Their work was later reviewed and organised by editors before being sent to the Arabic Language Academy in Sharjah and then to Al Qasimi Publications for final printing. The result was a collection of beautifully crafted volumes, designed using the finest techniques in publishing and binding to ensure readability without causing strain to the eyes.

The Ruler of Sharjah made a firm commitment to completing the encyclopaedia, even if it grows to 500 volumes. It will also be made available online for easy access by all. Sheikh Sultan emphasised the extensive efforts underway to teach, preserve and promote the Arabic language, including the establishment of cultural centres in Europe and Africa.

“This encyclopaedia will enrich the world. Today, we are laying the foundations, but we also have another duty: reforming the recipient. This is crucial, and we are addressing this in schools, streets and even on advertisement boards. I leave no error uncorrected, for we have a responsibility towards the Arab and Islamic world, and towards lovers of the Arabic language, whether in the East or the West. This is why we have started establishing cultural centres in Europe and are also working to revive institutes in Africa.”