Mariam Gulamhusein, Grade 12 student at American School Dubai (ASD), was invited to Expo 2020 last month to participate in a panel discussion, organised to observe the Day of Women and Girls in Science. The panel featured eminent industry leaders such as Dr Nawal Al Hosany, Permanent Representative of the UAE to the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA), and Christiana Figueres, Former Executive Secretary, UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC).

“Speaking at this event was an eye-opening experience, allowing me to connect with female STEM leaders and gain greater clarity on the issues concerning women in this industry,” says Gulamhusein.

“Despite being a high school student speaking amongst leaders in the field, my ideas were respected and heard. I left the event feeling inspired by the work women are doing in STEM and I am prepared to tackle future obstacles as I look forward to pursuing a career in STEM,” she adds.

With spellbinding country pavilions, unforgettable interactive displays and engaging discussions, Expo 2020 Dubai presented students with myriad experiences that inspire creativity, drive connection and promote smart learning.

Listening to informative tour guides, engaging with exhibits and experiencing aspects of various cultures provided invaluable experiences for all students. - Gene Cheh, Elementary School Principal, American School of Dubai

“ASD students visited Expo 2020 over the past six months. Each grade level was able to make connections to various curricular areas including social studies, science and service learning,” says Gene Cheh, Elementary School Principal, American School of Dubai.

“For example, in Grade 2, there is a focus on sustainability and caring for our earth. During their trip to Expo, Grade 2 students engaged in the ‘Sustainable Planet’ journey and made connections between their studies at school and bigger issues around the world. While visiting country pavilions, students were able to explore and develop various aspects of our student profile including becoming more empathetic and developing as global citizens. Listening to informative tour guides, engaging with exhibits and experiencing aspects of various cultures provided invaluable experiences for all students.”

Likewise, The Australian International School (AIS) Sharjah also participated in a range of activities at Expo 2020 to inspire students through fun, and transformative learning experiences.

Students of Australian International School performing at the Australian Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai Image Credit: Supplied

“AIS students performed poems, songs, traditional dance and speeches for the UAE National Day celebrations at the Australian Pavilion. Students also performed for Australian dignitaries visiting Expo. AIS students participated at Expo Young Starts earlier this month – a unique opportunity for learners to perform at the stunning Al Wasl Plaza,” says Bonita Milner, Head of School – Community and Engagement.

“AIS students had the fabulous opportunity to visit each of the districts — Mobility, Sustainability, Opportunity — with the Expo schools team. Our administrative staff also greatly enjoyed team building sessions at the Australian Pavilion. During every visit, our students, parents and staff have had a wonderful opportunity of creating connections and exchanging cultural ideas through their experiences of language, food and activities. Each of these exchanges has broadened minds, creating a better future.”

Expo 2020 has been a significant platform in convening industry leaders to tackle various global issues. - Prof. Ammar Kaka, Provost and Vice Principal, Heriot-Watt University Dubai

UAE’s higher education community has also explored every opportunity to engage students in various experiences at Expo that drive innovation and encourage learners to find solutions to challenging real-world problems.

“Expo 2020 has been a significant platform in convening industry leaders to tackle various global issues,” says Prof. Ammar Kaka, Provost and Vice Principal, Heriot-Watt University Dubai, which participated in a range of activities at the mega event through its collaboration with the UK pavilion.

In December, the university hosted the Future Skills Conference exploring the role of the university’s research on changing workplace. “The conference explored some of the most pertinent issues and topics that have come up as a result of the pandemic, including student mobility, online learning, life-long learning opportunities and the role of digital learning,” says Prof. Kaka.

BITS Pilani Dubai Campus’ (BPDC) engagement with Expo 2020 goes back to 2017-2018, when seven teams, comprising students and faculty mentors, received seed funds under the Expo Live University Innovation Grant.

Expo 2020 has been a wonderful platform for students and professors to connect with the recent advances in technology and witness their application to solve societal problems. - Trupti Gokhale, Associate Professor, Department of Biotechnology, and Faculty in-Charge, Centre for Innovation, Incubation and Entrepreneurship Dubai (CIIED), BITS Pilani Dubai

“The seed fund was used for prototype development and the progress was reviewed by the Expo team over 2018 and 19. The teams were invited to exhibit their prototypes at the Future Innovators Summit at The Good Place pavilion earlier this month,” says Trupti Gokhale, Associate Professor, Department of Biotechnology, and Faculty in-Charge, Centre for Innovation, Incubation and Entrepreneurship Dubai (CIIED), BITS Pilani Dubai.

“Expo 2020 has been a wonderful platform for students and professors to connect with the recent advances in technology and witness their application to solve societal problems,” she says.