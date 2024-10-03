Welcome to the seventh edition of the Gulf News Edufair that runs from October 4-6 at The H Dubai Hotel on Shaikh Zayed Road. With more than 50 premier regional and global education institutions participating in the current iteration, students get the opportunity to explore more than 1,500 undergraduate, postgraduate and doctoral programmes across the most sought after streams including engineering, AI and cybersecurity, as well as health sciences, business studies and liberal arts.
Catch up on all the action on Day 1!
GN Edufair offers excellent insight on universities and courses: Diya Jain, student
Diya Jain, Year 12, Gems New Millennium School, visiting the Gulf News Edufair for the first time with students and friends from her school is planning to study medicine in the UAE. "I and am exploring my options after graduating from school. Events like Edufair offer insights and information about the universities and courses available for pursuing my medical education."
Dr Eesa Al Bastaki of University of Dubai shares keynote address: GN Edufair an ecosystem of possibility