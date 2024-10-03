Whether you’re in high school, a recent graduate, or a working professional seeking career advancement, Gulf News Edufair is the ideal event to enhance your career. With top-ranking universities and leading career advisors in attendance, here are our top reasons to visit Edufair this weekend.

1. Connect with top universities

The latest edition of Edufair showcases an expanded line-up of over 50 universities from the UAE and abroad, offering over 1,500 undergraduate, postgraduate, doctoral and executive programmes. Whether you're looking to pursue engineering, medicine, or a career in finance and business studies, you'll find numerous options to match your future goals and budget.

Edufair also features a range of options for short-term certifications, vocational education, and executive MBAs, designed for mid-career professionals seeking to advance into leadership roles.

2. Plan your study abroad journey at Edufair

The current edition of Edufair emphasises international education alongside opportunities in the UAE. Various study abroad specialists will showcase degrees and research opportunities across popular destinations, including the US, UK, Canada, and Europe. Attendees can interact with expert career counsellors who will provide information on courses, tuition fees, scholarships, student accommodation and visas.

Additionally, immigration consultants will be present at the venue to guide you on pathways to permanent residency and citizenship after graduation.

Gulf News Edufair

October 4-6, H Dubai Hotel

Register on https://events.gulfnews.com/GulfNewsEdufair

3. Interact with experts

The highlight of Edufair is the face-to-face interaction with career counsellors, educators, and admission officers who can guide you in selecting programmes aligned with your aptitude, interests, and future career goals.

Moreover, you can also gather information on internships, campus life, career support services, and extracurricular activities – all of which will facilitate informed decision-making.

4. Spot offers available at Edufair

Many universities have lined up a variety of offers and discounts on tuition fees exclusively for Edufair visitors, along with scholarships to support students financially. Several institutions will also provide spot admissions, simplifying the admissions process for students.

5. Attend seminars with 45+ speakers

A key feature of Edufair is its popular seminar segment, which will showcase over 45 educators over three days discussing crucial topics in higher education. Discussions will cover the role of AI in smart learning, strategic internships, and essential career moves to enhance employability after graduation.

The agenda will also explore executive education for advancing to C-suite positions, financial planning for higher education, emerging international study destinations, admissions strategies for Ivy League schools, and pathway programmes to top global universities.

6. A goodie bag awaits you