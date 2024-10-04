1 of 11
Dr. Eesa Al Bastki, President, University of Dubai; AlMehdar Ahmed, Head of Higher Education Classification & Rating Framework at KHDA, and Abdul Hamid Ahmad, CEO and Editor-in-Chief, take a tour
Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News
2 of 11
Dr. Eesa Al Bastki, President, University of Dubai, AlMehdar Ahmed, Head of Higher Education Classification & Rating Framework at KHDA and Abdul Hamid Ahmad, CEO and Editor-in-Chief, interact with exhibitors
Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News
3 of 11
Dr. Eesa Al Bastaki, President, University of Dubai, delivering the keynote address
Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News
4 of 11
Rashmi Menon, COO, UniHawk speaking on 'Build a Winning Application Profile to Get Into Top Universities' on the opening day of Gulf News Edufair 2024
Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News
5 of 11
Students and visitors throng the Gulf News EduFair 2024
Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News
6 of 11
Visitors on the opening day of Gulf News Edufair 2024
Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News
7 of 11
Visitors lisstening to Rashmi Menon, COO, UniHawk speaking on 'Build a Winning Application Profile to Get Into Top Universities' on the opening day of Gulf News Edufair 2024
Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News
8 of 11
Tarun Gangwar, COO, Tetr College of Business and Dr. Sujala D. Shetty, Associate Professor and Head in the department of Computer Science, BITS Pilani Dubai during a panel discussion on AI Chatbots in Education: Smart Learning Tool or Just Another Distraction? on on the opening day of Gulf News Edufair 2024
Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News
9 of 11
Piyush Saxena, Operations Head, GeeBee Education, Partner of Y-Axis; Rashmi Menon, COO, UniHawk; Dr. Muhammad Yousuf Qadri, CEO, Qadri International Educational Consultancy and Manzoor K, Head of Global Operations, Eduzone with Moderator Lachlan Kitchen during a panel discussion on the opening day of Gulf News Edufair 2024
Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News
10 of 11
Piyush Saxena, Operations Head, GeeBee Education, Partner of Y-Axis; Rashmi Menon, COO, UniHawk; Dr. Muhammad Yousuf Qadri, CEO, Qadri International Educational Consultancy and Manzoor K, Head of Global Operations, Eduzone with Moderator Lachlan Kitchen during a panel discussion on the opening day of Gulf News Edufair 2024
Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News
11 of 11
Dr. Mohamed Abdulkhaleq Bamatraf, Director, Industry Relations Middle East, Global Business Studies Dubai and Prof. Dr. Michael Gallimore, Head of De Montfort University Dubai during a panel discussion 'Your Career Blueprint: Leveraging Strategic Internships, Networking and Key Career Moves' on the opening day of Gulf News Edufair 2024
Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News