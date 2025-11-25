Tetr raises $18M to revolutionise business education with global, experiential model

Tetr has just raised $18 million in a round co-led by Owl Ventures and Bertelsmann India Investments. What convinced two of the world’s most influential edtech investors that Tetr’s model is ready for global scale?

Tetr College of Business represents a paradigm shift in business education, with a model that is experiential, global, and forward-thinking. Both Owl Ventures and Bertelsmann India Investments have a clear thesis on the future of education ― one that’s driven by real-world application, global exposure, and entrepreneurial action.

At Tetr, students don’t just learn from textbooks, they build real businesses across seven countries, gaining hands-on experience that directly ties into the rapidly changing global market. This practical, global-first approach is precisely what both Owl Ventures and Bertelsmann are looking for.

You’re setting up new campuses in Dubai, Europe, and the United States. What will these high-tech campuses offer that differentiates Tetr from traditional business schools in those regions?

Tetr’s new campuses in Dubai, Europe, and the United States will feature cutting-edge technology and state-of-the-art facilities that blend academic rigor with real-world application.

Key features will include AI labs and robotics labs, where students can work on innovative tech projects that integrate business strategy with emerging technologies.

Coworking spaces that foster cross-university collaboration, will see students from diverse backgrounds working together on real-world business challenges.

Our immersive learning experiences include global immersion programmes, where students will continue to build businesses in different countries.

Tetr’s undergraduate programme is built on a ‘Learn by Doing’ model across multiple continents. How will the new Master in Management and the MiM-Tech programmes extend that experiential approach for early-career professionals and founders?

The MiM-Tech programme offers early-career professionals, founders, and family business leaders a global, experiential learning journey across Dubai, Shanghai, and Madrid.

Students will be required to launch and scale three distinct ventures during their time at Tetr: consumer brands in Dubai, tech products in Shanghai, and experience ventures in Madrid.

In the final semester, students will complete internships in diverse fields, gaining hands-on experience at start-ups, venture capital firms, and conglomerates. Students will be directly engaged with leading businesses and industries, gaining unique access to Tesla Gigafactory in Shanghai, Emaar and Emirates in Dubai, and Iberdrola in Madrid.

Alongside these hands-on learning experiences, students will benefit from mentorship by industry leaders, including venture capitalists, start-up founders, and C-suite executives.

With faculty drawn from institutions like Harvard, Stanford, MIT, and Cornell, and CXOs from NASA and SoftBank, how do you plan to maintain academic consistency and teaching quality across such a geographically dispersed network?

At Tetr, we understand that academic consistency and teaching quality are paramount. We’ve established a rigorous faculty selection process that ensures a diverse and high-caliber team of educators. Standardised Course Design ensures every course is aligned with Tetr’s core philosophy of learning by doing.

Our teaching methodology is interactive, engaging, and immersive.

Tetr’s applications reportedly grew more than 50 per cent this year, with an acceptance rate of just 2.6 per cent. What is driving this surge in demand, and how do you plan to preserve selectivity while expanding to 200-plus students from 50 countries?

The surge in demand for Tetr’s programmes reflects the growing desire among students for experiential, real-world education that goes beyond traditional academic models. Our global approach, where students learn by building businesses across continents, has attracted top-tier applicants looking for practical, hands-on learning experiences that will equip them to lead in the rapidly evolving global business landscape. Inaugural cohort launched 44 ventures generating more than $324,000 in revenue.

How will new partnerships help scale student ventures and career outcomes across global markets?

The partnerships we’re forging at Tetr are a critical component of our ability to scale student ventures and enhance career outcomes across global markets. These partnerships are designed to provide students with access to global networks of investors, mentors, and industry leaders; strategic alliances with top companies and universities; dedicated support from venture capitalists; and corporate partnerships that offer internship opportunities, career placements, and real-world projects.