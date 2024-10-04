Over 1,500 students from leading schools in Dubai visited Gulf News Edufair on Day 1, engaging with representatives from more than 50 universities. The event is currently underway at H Dubai Hotel and will run until Sunday.

Students from Grades 10 to 12 explored future-oriented courses, and interacted with university representatives to gather information on admission criteria for various institutions, campus life, and tuition fees and scholarships.

Misha Maheta from DPS Dubai, currently studying in Grade 11, was happy to connect with so many universities, both local and international, under one roof.

“I plan to study finance and accounting and pursue higher education in the UK. The presence of international universities has given me valuable information about career opportunities in finance and how I can effectively prepare over the next year to secure admission to a reputable institution,” Maheta told Gulf News.

Sagnik Bhaumik from Springdales School Dubai, explored courses in computer science, data science, and computer networking at Edufair.

“I’ve checked out the booths of Rochester University Dubai, University of Dubai, and BITS Pilani, among others at Edufair. However, I'm still deciding whether to study in Dubai or abroad – Dubai is definitely on my list. I’m in 12th grade, so I'll be starting university next year. Talking to the universities really helped me learn more about these courses,” said Bhaumik.

Top choices for higher studies

While a significant number of students are keen on pursuing education in STEM fields, interests in medicine, finance, and business remain equally robust. Additionally, there is a growing enthusiasm for vocational subjects. Students expressed excitement at discovering a wide range of educational institutions offering diverse courses across various disciplines at Edufair.

Diya Jain, Year 12 student at Gems New Millennium School, said, “I am planning to study medicine in the UAE and at Edufair, I am exploring my options after graduating from school. I gathered plenty of information about the universities and courses available in the UAE for pursuing my medical education."

Diya Jain (right) with Fariha Kaunain Javad from Gems New Millennium School at Edufair Image Credit:

Tvarita Chandarana from Ambassador School Dubai, was especially excited to connect with foreign universities and international education consultants at Edufair.

“I'm interested in business management and marketing, and I wanted to learn more. I’m glad I came to talk to the university representatives. I'm keeping my options open about whether to study in Dubai or abroad. I visited the booths of the University of Birmingham and De Montfort University Dubai and spoke with representatives at the Y-Axis and UniHawk booths to find out about universities abroad.”

Meanwhile, Shreyas Tiwary, Grade 11 student from Springdales School, explored options in film studies.

Shreyas Tiwary

“I want to pursue a career in acting and directing, so I'm looking to study film studies after school. I'm a huge fan of Bollywood director Kabir Khan, and Shahrukh Khan really inspires me when it comes to acting. I haven't decided where to study film yet, so this fair has been helpful for exploring my options.”

Teachers accompanying students at Edufair were impressed by the diverse selection of universities and career options showcased at the exhibition, which helped students with varying interests and abilities in discovering suitable degree options.

Beenu Raju, Ranita Roychowdhury, Nandini Srikumar, Anjana Simon, Dr Mahindra, teachers from Dubai Gem Private School at Edufair Image Credit: Chiranti Sengupta