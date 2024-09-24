Gulf News Edufair returns with its second edition for 2024, featuring an expanded line-up of over 50 top-ranked universities and a broader range of study programmes. This edition, taking place from October 4-6 at Al Massa Ballroom, THE H Dubai Hotel, includes a packed schedule of seminars, workshops, and fireside chats, along with increased networking opportunities with leading educators.

“Building on the success of our May edition, which welcomed over 10,000 visitors over three days, we're excited to expand Edufair by including more universities and career service providers. Our goal is to empower the UAE's student community to effectively plan their careers and find the right fit based on their interests, aptitudes, and job market trends,” said David George, Publisher, Gulf News Commercial Publishing.

Gulf News Edufair 2024

When: October 4-6

Where: Al Massa Ballroom, THE H Dubai Hotel

Register on https://events.gulfnews.com/GulfNewsEdufair

“One of the standout features of Edufair is our knowledge sessions, where top educators engage in panels, fireside chats, and career dialogues. This is the ideal opportunity for students to gain insights into educational trends and make informed decisions about their courses and degrees."

Why attend Edufair

The current edition of Edufair is specifically designed for students graduating next summer, focusing on those exploring higher education options for the September 2025 intake. Exhibitors will present a variety of courses and degrees tailored for students planning to begin their educational journeys in January and April as well.

Additionally, Edufair serves as an ideal platform for senior secondary students, allowing them to assess current education and career trends to effectively plan their futures.

Attendees will have the opportnity to explore over 1,500 future-ready programmes, designed to equip students with the skills and knowledge necessary to succeed in today's fast-changing job market.

High school students interacting with universities at Edufair Image Credit: Gulf News

Explore international study pathways

This year's Edufair features a host of universities and educational pathways from leading institutions in the US, UK, Canada and Europe, alongside top UAE universities.

A key highlight of Edufair is the exclusive opportunity to connect with several renowned study abroad advisors, providing students direct access to prestigious global universities and their programmes.

Students will also benefit from personalised consultations with immigration specialists, international education consultants, and career counsellors, who will guide students in securing international education opportunities.

“Based on feedback from the student community, we've enhanced Edufair to feature top universities from abroad alongside the best institutions in the UAE. This event provides students and parents with a comprehensive view of the education landscape, whether they are exploring opportunities in the UAE or internationally,” said Tina Bhakthavalsalan, Sales Manager - Supplements, Contract Publishing and Events.

“This edition is unmissable! Exhibition space, sponsorship and speaker opportunities are still available, and we invite the UAE’s higher education community to contribute to the success of this edition,” she added.

The exhibition will also highlight a range of professional programmes and executive MBAs from leading universities and institutions, designed to support both students and mid-career professionals in advancing their careers.

Venue partner

With an entire floor featuring meeting rooms, The H Dubai hotel can cater to all kinds of meetings and events. Located on No.1 Sheikh Zayed Road, the hotel is just minutes away from the city’s main airport and business centres, offering bespoke culinary options, excellent 5-star hospitality, and dedicated entrances for the event spaces.

Exhibitors and Sponsors

Y-Axis is Platinum Sponsor of Edufair. HSBC is Banking Partner, Unihawk is Study Abroad Partner, Phoenix Financial is Financial Support Partner, and ACCA is Knowledge Partner.