Watch: Day 1 highlights of the Gulf News Edufair 2024 October Edition Follow us

The seventh edition of the Gulf News Edufair that runs from October 4-6 at The H Dubai Hotel on Shaikh Zayed Road. With more than 50 premier regional and global education institutions participating in the current iteration, students get the opportunity to explore more than 1,500 undergraduate, postgraduate and doctoral programmes across the most sought after streams including engineering, AI and cybersecurity, as well as health sciences, business studies and liberal arts.