The seventh edition of Gulf News Edufair , the UAE's premier higher education event, kicks off today with over 50 universities and career service providers from the UAE and abroad. This unique platform, packed with exhibitions, discussions, and giveaways, connects students with institutions to help them make informed career choices aligned with their goals, interests, and budgets.

Exhibitors will showcase more than 1,500 future-ready programmes across various fields, including engineering, medicine, finance, business studies, liberal arts, and vocational education. Several exhibitors will also feature newly-launched courses, now open for enrolment starting this September.

“In addition to our highly regarded ACCA and CFA programmes, we are excited to introduce a range of shorter, specialised courses designed to enhance both finance and non-finance skills,” says Sarah Kelani, Senior Lecturer, Phoenix Financial Training.

Sarah Kelani, Senior Lecturer, Phoenix Financial Training

“We plan to make the most of Edufair by showcasing our diverse course offerings and engaging with the student community through interactive sessions,” says Kelani.

Meanwhile, ACCA will be presenting its flagship ACCA qualification, a globally-recognised credential that equips students with the skills and knowledge to excel in the dynamic fields of accounting and finance.

Ahmad Bilal Manzoor, Business Relationships Executive at ACCA

“We will leverage Edufair to showcase our global presence and the diverse career pathways we offer in accounting and finance,” says Ahmad Bilal Manzoor, Business Relationships Executive at ACCA.

Focus on international education

The current edition of Edufair places a special emphasis on international studies, featuring study abroad specialists who represent prestigious institutions from the US, UK, Canada, and Europe.

Attendees will have the opportunity to access information about courses, campus life, tuition, living expenses, and admission processes for these universities.

UniHawk will feature university representatives from top global institutions, such as University of Kent, Arizona State University, St George’s University, and University of Liverpool.

Gulf News Edufair

October 4-6, H Dubai Hotel, Sheikh zayed Road

Register on https://events.gulfnews.com/GulfNewsEdufair to attend the event

Immigration specialists will also be on-site at the event to assist students in exploring higher education pathways that can lead to permanent residency and citizenship upon graduation.

Y-Axis, Platinum Sponsor of Edufair, will highlight study opportunities in Canada, Australia, the UK, and EU countries.

“Owing to recent reductions in foreign student admissions in Canada and Australia, focus of prospective students has moved to other study destinations. Countries like Germany, Ireland, and the Netherlands are increasingly appealing to them due to their high-quality education and welcoming immigration policies,” says Clint Khan, Director at Y-Axis.

Clint Khan, Director at Y-Axis

“Edufair presents a unique opportunity for Y-Axis to engage directly with the UAE’s vibrant student community. We will cover important topics such as application strategies and scholarship opportunities, during the workshops and seminars and share insights into student life abroad. We will also offer personalised consultations, allowing students to discuss their individual goals and explore tailored pathways,” Khan adds.

Insights into financial planning

In an exclusive fireside chat, Neha Ghai, Head of NRI – MENA Region, HSBC, Banking Partner of Edufair, will outline strategies for parents to effectively plan for their children's higher education.

Neha Ghai, Head of NRI – MENA Region, HSBC

“Most parents intend to fund their child’s education overseas, but only half have a plan in place,” says Ghai, adding, “Financial planning transcends mere number-crunching and saving for a rainy day; it involves establishing clear objectives, anticipating challenges, building resilience, and capitalising on opportunities.”

Must-attend seminars

Like every year, the current edition of Edufair also features an impressive line-up of speakers over three days, addressing key topics relevant to students in their higher education journeys. Discussions will cover the role of AI in smart learning, strategic internships, and essential career moves to enhance employability after graduation.