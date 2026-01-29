DPS Dubai celebrates stellar CBSE results, topping Gulf and UAE rankings

The success goes beyond examination results, with strong emphasis on holistic development
Delhi Private School Dubai, located in Jebel Ali Gardens near Ibn Battuta Mall, continues to reaffirm its position as one of the UAE’s most respected Indian curriculum institutions by recording exceptional results in the CBSE board examinations 2024–25.
Established in April 2003, DPS Dubai has grown into a thriving learning community for students from Kindergarten to Grade XII, guided by a clear vision to be a happy school, where all students are facilitated to be the best version of themselves.
This year’s Grade XII results highlight the dedication of students and the school’s commitment to fostering high academic standards. In the Science stream, Syed Mohammad Habiburahman topped both the Gulf and the UAE with 99.4%, while Siri Yadla secured 98.6%, placing third in the Gulf and UAE.
In the Commerce stream, Tania Sarah Binu and Rifat Fatema Minazali Merchant both scored 99%, earning second in the Gulf and first in the UAE, while Akshita Bansal achieved 98.6%, ranking third in the Gulf and second in the UAE.
The Humanities stream saw Edna Abu Abraham attain 97.6%, placing third in the UAE.
Commenting on the consistent performance, Dinesh Kothari, Managing Director, said: “The school’s consistent excellence in results year after year reflects the unwavering dedication of our students and the inspiring commitment of our teachers. We are both proud and delighted by their achievements.”
DPS Dubai’s success extends beyond examination results. The school maintains a strong focus on holistic development, with programmes such as Performing Arts fostering creativity, confidence, and cultural appreciation. Its learning environment is strengthened by a robust teacher–student ratio of 1:12, ensuring individual attention and a supportive academic framework.
Reflecting on the achievements, Rashmi Nandkeolyar, Principal & Director, added, “We proudly celebrate the stellar results of our students, acknowledging the hard work of teachers, with support from parents, and most of all, the mastery and confidence that students acquire that will propel them to become skilled, lifelong learners.”
These remarkable results are the culmination of careful academic planning, rigorous teaching, and a culture that encourages every student to strive for excellence. DPS Dubai applauds the determination and hard work of its students while recognising the guidance and mentorship of its leadership and faculty.
With over two decades of educational experience, a dedicated faculty, and an engaged parent community, DPS Dubai continues to nurture learners who are academically accomplished, emotionally resilient, and prepared to take on global challenges. The school’s latest achievements reinforce its standing as one of Dubai’s leading Indian curriculum institutions and highlight its ongoing commitment to shaping well-rounded, future-ready students.
