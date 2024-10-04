Getting into a top-tier university such as Harvard or Oxford isn’t just about ticking boxes or acing standardised tests — it’s about crafting a holistic application, says UniHawk COO Rashmi Menon. Speaking at the seventh edition of the Gulf News Edufair 2024, currently underway at the H Dubai Hotel and running through Sunday, Menon shared valuable insights for students and parents, encouraging them to look beyond the familiar names and focus on building versatile, globally competitive profiles.

“There’s no magic formula to getting into a place such as Harvard or Oxford,” she explains, emphasising that top universities evaluate the whole journey, including academic performance, extracurriculars, and personal growth.

Menon, herself a parent of a soon-to-be university student, acknowledges the stress families feel when aiming for top-tier schools in the US, UK, and beyond. “We often limit ourselves to familiar names such as Harvard, Oxford, or Cambridge,” she says, noting that students should focus on building a versatile profile to apply broadly across multiple countries.

Starting early is critical, Menon says, advising students to begin shaping their application in Grade 9. “Universities want to see your growth over time,” she explains, recommending that students select a few meaningful extracurriculars instead of spreading themselves thin. “One internship, done well, is often better than many short ones,” she adds, stressing quality over quantity in activities.

Menon also discusses the importance of exploring career options beyond traditional fields, like medicine or law, that many parents still consider staples. “Careers today are not limited to traditional fields,” she points out, explaining that high school years should include broad career exploration to help students discover their true interests.

When it comes to application essays, Menon encourages students to be open and genuine, saying that personal essays are about showcasing individual character rather than academics alone. “Honesty in your story helps connect with admissions officers,” she remarks, noting that strong recommendations from teachers and mentors add value to applications.

The scope of scholarship opportunities also extends beyond the US, according to Menon. While American universities are known for generous aid, she mentions that funding is also available in countries such as the UK, Ireland, and parts of Europe, depending on the course and the applicant’s profile.