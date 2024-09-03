Dubai: The current school year 2024-25 will focus on growth in education options and diversity of curricula, the director-general of Dubai’s Knowledge and Human Development Authrority (KHDA) has said.

Aisha Miran commented: “Our focus will be on growth, enhancing Dubai’s reputation as a top global destination for high-quality education while offering diverse options for parents.”

Dubai’s private education sector will add 39 new schools, universities - including the first Chinese university - and early childhood centres this academic year.

Aisha’s remarks came during a ‘Meet the CEO’ event organised by the Government of Dubai Media Office (GDMO) on Monday.

She noted significant enrolment increases over the past two years, with a 16 per cent rise in early childhood centres, a 12 per cent boost in schools and higher education, and a 25 per cent growth in international students.

No compromise on quality

Aisha emphasised the Authority’s commitment to providing top-quality education in Dubai’s private schools. She highlighted ongoing efforts, such as the annual school inspections, to uphold educational standards.

She also noted that three schools were closed at the end of the previous 2023-2024 academic year for falling short of quality benchmarks, underscoring that student welfare remains a top priority.

The Meet the CEO event was attended by Mona Al Marri, Vice Chairperson and Managing Director of the Dubai Media Council and Director-General of GDMO, along with local media leaders and editors-in-chief of UAE newspapers. During the meeting, Aisha addressed several key topics related to Dubai’s education sector, just days into the 2024-2025 academic year.

Rich diversity

Addressing a question on Dubai’s education sector, especially in the context of private education institutions, she emphasised three key factors: diversity, flexibility, and high quality. Dubai boasts 223 private schools serving over 365,000 students and offering 17 different curricula. The sector is growing, with six new schools opening this academic year, she said.

Miran highlighted that Dubai currently has 285 early childhood centres implementing 17 different curricula and educational programmes. During the 2024-2025 academic year, 29 new centres will open, including the first to offer the Chinese curriculum, creating 2,838 additional enrolment slots. This reflects the sector’s rich diversity and ongoing growth to meet the community’s needs, Aisha said.

She also noted that Dubai is home to 38 licensed higher education institutions, serving nearly 35,000 students and offering over 650 academic programmes. Four new higher education institutions will open this year.

50% scholarship