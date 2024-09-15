The Dane had not dropped a game all week in his first tournament since winning gold in Paris and took just 44 minutes to dispatch Lei 21-9, 21-12 in front of an adoring capacity crowd at the Hong Kong Coliseum.

It was the world No 2 Badminton World Federation tour title this year following his win at May’s Malaysia Masters and he said he was “a bit surprised but happy”, because maintaining his form since the Olympics had been “stressful”.

“I managed to play very aggressively, but also with a great balance to my game,” he told AFP, biting into a traditional mooncake — a gift from fans for the Mid-Autumn Festival, a national holiday in China this week.

World No 22 Lei, in only his second tour level final, made a bright start to both games but the 26-year-old soon found it tough to keep pace with Axelsen, who became the first Dane to lift the men’s singles title in Hong Kong since Peter Gade in 1997.

In the women’s singles, China’s Han Yue confirmed her status as a rising star after the 24-year-old outplayed Indonesia’s unseeded Putri Kusuma Wardani 21-18, 21-7

The mixed doubles was an all-China clash, with Jiang Zhenbang and Wei Yaxin edging Feng Yanzhe and Huang Dongping 21-17, 21-19.

Malaysia’s Pearly Tan and Thinaah Muralitharan, runners-up a year ago, secured the women’s doubles title 21-14, 21-14 against China’s Liu Shengshu and Tan Ning.