Stump to stump line

After having played many matches at the venue, Rashid Khan knows to bowl at the right areas. A careful analysis of his bowling revealed that he seldom bowls his stock ball, the leg-spin and relies more on flippers and googlies around the six-metre mark. His low action doesn’t allow the batters the flight to step out and they are forced to play from the crease.

Rarely has he bowled the ball on the leg stump and keeps most of them on or around the off stump. Even at the nets, he bowls a typical line and length that has made him the most respected bowler in the shorter formats, dismissing many of his teammates. Rarely one could see the ball being hit over the boundary, such was his control.