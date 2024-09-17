Sharjah: Ace leg-spinner Rashid Khan is one of world’s premium bowlers in whiteball cricket. He seldom gives away runs and bowls a very tight line and length. If a batter tries to take his chances, then he invariably strikes, hitting the stumps.
The 25-year-old spinner was in action at the nets preparing for the three-match One-Day International series against South Africa. And after coming back from a precautionary break, Rashid Khan will be an important weapon for Afghanistan against the Proteas at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium, where the spin-friendly pitch generally keeps low and skids on to the wickets.
Stump to stump line
After having played many matches at the venue, Rashid Khan knows to bowl at the right areas. A careful analysis of his bowling revealed that he seldom bowls his stock ball, the leg-spin and relies more on flippers and googlies around the six-metre mark. His low action doesn’t allow the batters the flight to step out and they are forced to play from the crease.
Rarely has he bowled the ball on the leg stump and keeps most of them on or around the off stump. Even at the nets, he bowls a typical line and length that has made him the most respected bowler in the shorter formats, dismissing many of his teammates. Rarely one could see the ball being hit over the boundary, such was his control.
A lesson for the up and coming bowlers who watch the video: Practice makes a man perfect.