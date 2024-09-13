A thrilling experience

“Last year, I was on the same team as Magnus Carlsen, and now I’m on the same team as Vishy Anand (sir). I remember following the 2013 World Championship match as a fan, and after 10-11 years, I got the chance to be in the same team as them. It’s a big delight,” said Arjun.

Speaking about his experience from the inaugural season of the Global Chess League held in Dubai, Arjun added, “Season one was a thriller for me. I’m very excited and motivated for the second season and hope to perform well this time.”

Chess league and IPL parallels

Arjun compared the Global Chess League’s potential to the impact of the Indian Premier League on cricket. “It’s definitely a great thing that we now have the Global Chess League in the chess circuit. I really hope it makes a big impact in the chess world like the IPL did to cricket.”

The advent of the IPL has fuelled the growth of Twenty20 franchise leagues worldwide, making the shortest format more popular in new markets. The Twenty20 format has grown so rapidly that the International Cricket Council (ICC) expanded the number of teams in the Men’s Twenty20 World Cup, taking place in the West Indies and USA this year. The Women’s World Cup will also expand in 2026, and cricket will make its return to the Olympic Games at LA 2028, thanks to the format’s popularity.

He also expressed his enthusiasm for team-based chess events: “There are a limited number of team chess tournaments, but I love it whenever I get a chance to participate in a team event. This is a bit different from other team events like the Olympiad or World Teams because you wouldn’t know most of your teammates in person, so it presents a unique opportunity to bond with new minds.”

Arjun, who played with Magnus Carlsen in the first edition, is looking forward to playing alongside Viswanathan Anand in the second edition. Image Credit: Supplied

Excitement for upcoming events

With the Chess Olympiad currently taking place in Budapest and the Tech Mahindra Global Chess League starting in London on October 3, Arjun is confident and excited about the busy chess season ahead.

“Starting with the Olympiad, I have a long trip coming up, so I am not preparing specifically for any of these events, but I am going about the general preparation that I usually do,” Arjun explained.

A unique chess format

The Global Chess League is the world’s first and largest official franchise league of its kind. Players from around the world will compete in a unique joint team format, featuring both male and female chess champions on the same team. Using the popular rapid format, these teams will stand out in the world of professional sports for their mixed-gender composition.