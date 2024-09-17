Colombo: New Zealand play Sri Lanka in the first of two Tests at Galle from Wednesday as the visitors look to shake off the frustration of their abandoned match with Afghanistan.

On a spin-friendly pitch they face an emboldened Sri Lanka who last week ended a 10-year wait for a Test win in England.

New Zealand’s one-off Test against Afghanistan at Greater Noida, near New Delhi, was meanwhile washed out without a ball being bowled.

But skipper Tim Southee said “exciting times” lie ahead with a hectic schedule of eight Tests in 12 weeks on three continents, starting with Sri Lanka.

World Test Championship points are on the line and the Black Caps are third behind India and Australia in the table. Sri Lanka are fifth.

“We haven’t played a Test match since March, but exciting times are ahead of us as we play eight games between now and December,” Southee told reporters in Galle.

New Zealand will then play a three-Test series away in India beginning in October, before another three-Test series against England back home.

“We are looking forward to making an impact and move forward,” Southee added. “We know how important points in these games are.”

The tourists will bank heavily on ex-captain Kane Williamson, who has an outstanding record against Sri Lanka, with Southee calling the 34-year-old “vital”.

Kane, New Zealand’s highest run-scorer in Test cricket and the world’s number-two ranked batsman, averages 78 against Sri Lanka, way above his career average of 54.

“He has had a lot of success against Sri Lanka,” Southee said. “He’s a great performer to have in the side against any opposition.

“His experience will be vital for us in this series.”

‘Tough’

The first Test, in the imposing grounds beneath the walls of the 17th century Galle Fort, will have a rest day on Saturday when Sri Lanka votes at a presidential election.

The final match will also be played at Galle, from September 26.

Galle traditionally helps spin bowling and the New Zealanders have expert advice, having recruited Sri Lanka’s skilled former go-to bowler Rangana Herath as spin coach for the tour.

Left-armers Ajaz Patel and Mitchell Santner are their key spin bowlers.

Off-break all-rounder Glenn Phillips, as well as Michael Bracewell and left-arm spinner Rachin Ravindra, give them options.

Sri Lanka have a strong line-up too, switching bowlers from their winning team against England, where the visitors clinched the third Test by eight wickets at The Oval.

England took the series 2-1 after victories at Old Trafford (by five wickets) and Lord’s (by 190 runs).

Sri Lanka have left out pace bowlers Vishwa Fernando and Milan Ratnayake, bringing in left-arm spinner Prabath Jayasuriya and off-spinner Ramesh Mendis.

“We know that it is tough on the seamers, who did so well in England, but given the conditions in Galle, we have to leave out two of them,” coach Sanath Jayasuriya told reporters.

The hosts have also juggled around their batting line-up, promoting Kamindu Mendis, player of the series in England, to number five from number seven.

Sri Lanka: Dimuth Karunaratne, Pathum Nissanka, Dinesh Chandimal, Angelo Mathews, Kamindu Mendis, Dhananjaya de Silva (capt), Kusal Mendis (wkt), Ramesh Mendis, Prabath Jayasuriya, Lahiru Kumara, Asitha Fernando.