Sydney: Kenya’s Brimin Misoi and Ethiopian star Workenesh Edesa Gurmesa both smashed the course record Sunday to secure victory in the men’s and women’s races respectively at the Sydney Marathon.

Misoi sliced 46 seconds off the previous best set two years ago by compatriot Moses Kibet, crossing the line in 2hrs 6mins 17sec after making his break from the leading pack at the 30km mark.

Ethiopia’s Chalu Deso Gelmisa was a distant runner-up in 2:08:01, just ahead of Kenyan Felix Kiptoo Kirwa.

Edesa, ranked 10 in the world, was even more impressive, shattering the old record of 2:24:33 set five years ago by Kenyan Stella Barsosio by almost three minutes.

She finished in 2:21.41, well clear of fellow Ethiopians Ruti Aga and 2022 world champion Gotytom Gebreslase, who also both beat the previous best.

The race, which attracted a record field of some 25,000 runners, is in the second year of its candidacy to join the World Marathon Majors from 2025.