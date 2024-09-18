Sharjah: His Highness Dr Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, on Wednesday bestowed the Sharjah International Award for Refugee Advocacy and Support (SIARA) to Nigerian non-profit LightEd Impact Foundation.

He presented the award at an awards ceremony alongside Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and the Humanitarian Envoy of The Big Heart Foundation (TBHF), and Sheikha Jawaher bint Mohammed Al Qasimi, Chairperson of TBHF.

The event was hosted by media figure Ahmed Al Yamahi, and took place at the Sharjah Research Technology and Innovation Park (SRTIP).

In her opening address, TBHF Director-General Mariam Al Hammadi praised LightEd Impact’s work, saying: “The Foundation has established solar energy stations in remote areas of Nigeria, providing refugee children the opportunity to continue their education and acquire essential skills. Furthermore, it also contributed to establishing safety and security standards, leading to a reduction in various forms of crime, including theft, murder, harassment, and rape,” she said.

Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed with Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed, Sheikha Jawaher, Andrew Harper (far right), Special Advisor to the UN High Commissioner for Refugees on Climate Action, and Stanley Anigbogu, Founder of LightEd Impact Foundation Image Credit: WAM

Andrew Harper, Special Advisor to the UN High Commissioner for Refugees on Climate Action, said: “I extend my deepest appreciation to Her Highness Sheikha Jawaher bint Mohammed Al Qasimi, Wife of His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah, for her outstanding role in leading humanitarian efforts aimed at protecting and empowering refugees at both regional and global levels. Through TBHF, Her Highness’ contributions have reached over one million of the world’s most vulnerable people, providing essential humanitarian aid in areas such as education, healthcare, and women’s empowerment.”

He added: “I commend the choice of LightEd Impact Foundation as this year’s SIARA recipient... Their solar charging stations and renewable energy lamps have transformed the lives of over 6,000 people in Nigeria, illuminating not just their homes, but their futures.”

The ceremony featured a short film showcasing LightEd Impact’s achievements, which have benefited more than 50,000 families in refugee camps and rural areas across Africa. It also equipped individuals with the knowledge and skills necessary for maintaining these stations and introduced educational programs for recycling consumable materials and converting them into alternative energy sources.

‘Energy poverty’

After receiving the honour from the Ruler of Sharjah, Stanley Anigbogu, Founder of LightEd Impact Foundation, expressed his gratitude, saying: “Growing up in Onitsha, Nigeria, I knew the reality of energy poverty all too well. The dim light of a kerosene lamp or a candle was often all I had to study. It was a small flicker of hope in a world filled with challenges. During these moments, struggling to study with inadequate light, I realised how deeply energy access is connected to education, health, and opportunity. I realised that light is not just a physical necessity; it is a symbol of opportunity, a beacon of hope, and a catalyst for change.”