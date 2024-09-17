Sharjah: Afghanistan have been the team to watch in white-ball cricket in the recent years. The underdogs have managed to put on some impressive performances to scalp some of the heavyweights in the past two World Cups.

Since Jonathan Trott took charge of the team in 2022, Afghanistan have been the giant killers defeating most of the top Test-playing nations. Now, the latest entrant to Test cricket are ready to start a new rivalry with South Africa during a three-match One-Day International series at the Sharjah Stadium, beginning on September 18.

Jonathan Trott took charge of the Afghanistan team in 2022. Image Credit: X/ACB

Coach Jonathan Trott believes that Afghanistan are no longer a giant-killer but one of the elite teams in world cricket. “I think giant killers is a little bit unfair. I think if you speak to the teams that we’ve beaten, they wouldn’t see us as giant killers; they see us as equals or a team that’s up and coming,” said Trott.

“So giant killers perhaps suggest that we’re not going into any games as favourites. I think that’s a bit untrue. We’ve been playing well enough to earn the right to be favourites in some games or level-pegged. So if South Africa underestimates us, that’s OK. I’m quite excited,” the former England batter told Gulf News.

Incidentally, the first match between the two teams will also mark a milestone for the world-record-holding Sharjah Cricket Stadium, as it will host its 250th ODI.

The first ODI will also be the teams’ first meeting after South Africa ended Afghanistan’s stunning run in the 50-over World Cup with a five-wicket win in Ahmedabad on November 10 last year.

Afghanistan finished sixth in the 10-team round-robin league, defeating former champions Pakistan and Sri Lanka. They also ended the dreams of defending champions England, and only a brilliant double century from Glenn Maxwell saved Australia from a shocking defeat.

Afghanistan continue to excel in the Twenty20 format, which suits their globetrotting stars who play in franchise leagues across the world. In the current edition of the Twenty20 World Cup, co-hosted by the West Indies and the USA, Afghanistan defeated Australia, New Zealand, and Bangladesh to secure their first semi-final berth. However, they were outplayed by South Africa and were dismissed for a paltry 56 runs. This series holds great significance, as Afghanistan are eager to avenge its World Cup losses.

Sri Lanka series

While Afghanistan have performed impressively in the last two World Cups, they don’t boast of an impressive record in the bilateral series. Afghanistan lost both the ODI series 3-0 and the Twenty20 series 2-1 during their last tour of Sri Lanka in June this year.

“I think the World Cup is always good. It’s on the world stage and everybody’s watching. It gives the players a lot of confidence individually, but also as a side, to perform under pressure,” Trott added. “But again, this is what these bilateral series are about. Now we are trying to beat South Africa over the three games. When you get that one-off opportunity in a World Cup or a Champions Trophy, you’ve got the confidence of having beaten top sides. The more Afghanistan play better cricket, the more experience the players are going to gain under pressure in big games.”

The Hashmatullah Shahidi-led team are missing a few experienced stars, notably dependable opener Najibullah Zadran, which leaves a significant gap. However, Trott is confident the team has the experience needed to take on South Africa at the “familiar” Sharjah venue.

Ace spinner Rashid Khan has returned to the ODI squad after missing the one-off Test against New Zealand due to a medical advice to rest his back. While the leg-spinner give plenty of teeth to the bowling another spinner Mujeeb Ur Rahman is still recovering from a finger sprain.

Batters Darwish Rasooli and Abdul Malik, who played strongly in domestic one-day competitions, have been included in Zadran’s absence.

“I am very much looking forward to this series. A landmark series against a country like South Africa, a historic Test-playing nation, is always exciting. It’s good to test ourselves against them here in Sharjah, on a ground we know pretty well,” the 43-year-old coach said.

“There are players who might be unfamiliar to the public, but they’ve played for Afghanistan before. They’re all ready to go.”

Afghanistan’s Test cricket struggles

While Afghanistan have become a force in white-ball cricket, their Test record doesn’t reflect their full potential. Since gaining Test status in 2017, Afghanistan has played 10 Tests, winning just three — two against fellow newcomers Ireland and one against Bangladesh in 2019. Their most recent Test, at their adopted home in New Delhi, was completely washed out due to rain.