Sharjah: Afghanistan continued their unstoppable run in world cricket after outplaying a second-string South African team in the first of the three One-Day Internationals at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

The Proteas batting looked out of depth after being reduced to 36 for seven with left-arm pacer Fazalhaq Farooqi the wrecker-in-chief with a four-wicket haul while teenager Allah Mohammed Ghazanfar was a perfect foil to peg the Proteas back.

Ghazanfar, playing only his third ODI and all at Sharjah, filled in the role of injured spinner Mujeeb Ur Rahman to perfection, bowling his 10 overs straight to finish with three for 20.

By the 20th over, South Africa were seven down and only a late resistance from Wiaan Mulder took Proteas past the 100-run mark, which was not enough for them to defend on a wicket that was more conducive for Afghanistan bowlers.

Despite getting wickets at regular intervals, Azmatullah Omarzai continued from where he left off to take Afghanistan to victory. For the record, Omarzai had scored unbeaten 97 against South Africa in their previous meeting in the 2023 50-over World Cup in Ahmedabad.

While he held one end up, Gulbadin Naib eased the nerves of the eager Afghanistan fans by playing an attacking unbeaten 34. Both teams will again meet at the same venue on Friday.