Sharjah: The Dh1.2 million ‘Etisalat Award for Arabic Children’s Literature’, organised by the UAE Board on Books for Young People and sponsored by Etisalat Group, has announced August 31 as the last date for submissions for its 13th edition.

The award encourages a culture of reading among children and youth by honouring the best Arabic works of authors, illustrators and publishers from the UAE and around the world.

Authors, publishers and illustrators of Arabic books for children and young adults are eligible to participate. Entries must be submitted online by August 31 on the award’s website by 12pm UAE time.

Award categories

The award is presented across five categories: Early Reader, targeting children aged up to 5 years; Picture Book for children aged five to nine; Chapter Book dedicated to children aged nine to 12; Young Adult Book for adolescents aged 13 to 18; and Comic Book for youth up to 18 years old.

Cash prizes

Each category is awarded Dh180,000, distributed equally between the publisher, author and illustrator, except the Young Adult Book category, which is divided between the publisher and the author.

Besides, Dh300,000 is allocated to the ‘Warsha’ programme that organises the award workshops for children’s books. The workshops seek to build Arab peoples’ capacities in writing and illustration, as well as to discover and foster a new generation of Arab talent that meets international standards in children’s and young adults’ writing.

An independent judging panel will evaluate the short-listed entries and select the winners.

