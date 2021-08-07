The new book. Image Credit: Supplied

Abu Dhabi: The General Secretariat of Khalifa International Award for Date Palm and Agricultural Innovation has released a new book titled Bio-Stimulants for sustainable agriculture in oasis ecosystem towards improving date palm tolerance to biotic and abiotic stress.

Authored by Dr Abdelilah Meddich, Cadi Ayyad University, Faculty of Science Semlalia, Morocco, the book highlights the Bayoud disease, drought, salinity, lack of organic substance in the soil and its mineral content, and the spread of pests, as it is considered one of the main reasons for the losses suffered by date palm farmers over the past decades. These problems can be addressed by exploiting the use of bio-fertilisers in the production of sustainable crops.

Knowledge sharing

Dr Abdelouahhab Zaid, Secretary General of Khalifa International Award for Date Palm and Agricultural Innovation, confirmed that publishing this book aims of spread the culture of date palm and agricultural innovation among various target groups, using a scientific approach that contributes to knowledge sharing, which in return, will help in developing the date palm cultivation sector, and the creation of a positive environment that stimulates creativity and innovation in the agricultural sector.

Dr Zaid also added that the chapters of this book were developed to identify an innovative approach with the aim of developing agricultural sustainability in fragile ecosystems of the date palm oases and establishing biological efficiency by integrating organic amendments.

Sustainable agriculture

The book also identifies the processes and mechanisms developed by treated date palms in selecting exotic and local bacteria and fungi, to understand the agricultural, physiological and biochemical foundations of biofertilisers towards sustainable agriculture, which contributes to reducing environmental problems associated with the use of chemical fertilisers, widely worldwide.