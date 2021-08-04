Image Credit: Supplied

Manipal Academy of Higher Education, Dubai Campus – rated 5-Star by Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA), Dubai in their Higher Education Classification Rating 2020 – has introduced six new undergraduate and postgraduate programs as part of their latest offerings to the student community. The University is accepting admissions to all these new programs for the upcoming academic year scheduled to begin this September.

These new programmes include Bachelor of Science (BSc) and Master of Science (MSc) in Applied Psychology, Bachelor of Technology (BTech) in Data Science & Engineering, Postgraduate (PG) Diploma in Cyber Security, Bachelor of Design (BDes) in Fashion Design, and Master of Arts (MA) in Fashion Management.

Dr Jason Fitzsimmons, Academic President, MAHE Dubai, said, “We are constantly at the lookout to upgrade our portfolio with future-ready, industry-relevant programs to ensure the best offerings for our student community, both at an undergraduate and the postgraduate level. We have launched these new programs in line with the demands of the evolving space of information technology and data science, the ever so relevant field of psychology, and the exciting fashion industry. These programs, together with our other 50+ programs will offer students specific choices to suit their interests and be ready for these careers of tomorrow.”

MAHE Dubai is organizing an on-campus Open Day for its September 2021 intake this Friday on August 6th, from 4 pm to 8 pm at their Dubai International Academic City (DIAC) campus. Student can visit the campus and get more details on all the programs to make an informed decision. MAHE Dubai plans to conduct Open Days every Friday until September to help students with their higher education.