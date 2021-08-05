1 of 10
Hot air balloons launch during a mass take off at the Bristol International Balloon Fiesta in Bristol, Britain.
Image Credit: REUTERS
Dozens of hot air balloons have been taken to the skies from a park in Bristol. The event was organised following the cancellation of the annual Bristol International Balloon Fiesta due to the pandemic.
Image Credit: REUTERS
The largest annual hot air balloon event in Europe attracts more than 500,000 visitors. Still, organisers decided to cancel the usual on-the-ground activities at the Ashton Court estate for the second year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Image Credit: REUTERS
Crew members inspect a partially inflated hot air balloon at the Bristol International Balloon Fiesta in Bristol, Britain.
Image Credit: REUTERS
A hot air balloon is seen flying at the Bristol International Balloon Fiesta in Bristol.
Image Credit: REUTERS
Residents submitted over 700 nominations to help pick where the balloons would take off from – these included local parks, public spaces, car parks and streets.
Image Credit: REUTERS
The organisers of the annual festival are partnering with Costa Coffee to launch the so-called 'Fiesta Fortnight'.
Image Credit: REUTERS
Hot air balloons launch during a mass take off. The event, which takes place between August 2 and August 15, will see hundreds of hot air balloons taking off from multiple locations across the city.
Image Credit: REUTERS
Chris Allcock, chair of the Bristol International Balloon Fiesta, said: “It’s a big joy to have the balloons here. Last year we could do very, very little, but we’ve got a plan for this year, and we’re going to have balloons all over Bristol for the Fiesta Fortnight.”
Image Credit: REUTERS
Crew members inflate a hot air balloon.
Image Credit: REUTERS