The church of all Nations in the Gethsemane Garden in Jerusalem.
Image Credit: Rico X. (Insta: @adventures_of_rico)/Gulf News reader
A mosaic inside the Church of the Holy Sepulchre.
Image Credit: Rico X. (Insta: @adventures_of_rico)/Gulf News reader
A mosaic inside the Church of the Holy Sepulchre.
Image Credit: Rico X. (Insta: @adventures_of_rico)/Gulf News reader
The Altar of the Crucifixion of Jesus Christ right next to the Rock of Calvary in the Church of the Holy Sepulchre.
Image Credit: Rico X. (Insta: @adventures_of_rico)/Gulf News reader
Visitors rub rosemary beads over the Stone of Anointing where Christ’s body was believed to be laid after being removed from the crucifix before his burial.
Image Credit: Rico X. (Insta: @adventures_of_rico)/Gulf News reader
A picture of the shrine known as the Edicule that encloses what is believed to be the tomb of Christ.
Image Credit: Rico X. (Insta: @adventures_of_rico)/Gulf News reader
Inside the tomb, believed to be of the Virgin Mary, in Jerusalem.
Image Credit: Rico X. (Insta: @adventures_of_rico)/Gulf News reader
The tomb believed to be that of the Virgin Mary.
Image Credit: Rico X. (Insta: @adventures_of_rico)/Gulf News reader
A view of Jerusalem from the Mount of Olives.
Image Credit: Rico X. (Insta: @adventures_of_rico)/Gulf News reader
Two men walk on a Jerusalem street.
Image Credit: Rico X. (Insta: @adventures_of_rico)/Gulf News reader
A crowded Jerusalem street.
Image Credit: Rico X. (Insta: @adventures_of_rico)/Gulf News reader
People walk in the interiors of Jerusalem.
Image Credit: Rico X. (Insta: @adventures_of_rico)/Gulf News reader
People pray at the Western Wall, known in Islam as Al Buraq Wall, in Jerusalem.
Image Credit: Rico X. (Insta: @adventures_of_rico)/Gulf News reader
A man prays at the Western Wall.
Image Credit: Rico X. (Insta: @adventures_of_rico)/Gulf News reader
People gather at the Western Wall.
Image Credit: Rico X. (Insta: @adventures_of_rico)/Gulf News reader
Women offer prayers inside the Church of the Holy Sepulchre.
Image Credit: Rico X. (Insta: @adventures_of_rico)/Gulf News reader
The interior of the Church of all Nations in the Gethsemane Garden.
Image Credit: Rico X. (Insta: @adventures_of_rico)/Gulf News reader
A view from outside the walls of Jerusalem.
Image Credit: Rico X. (Insta: @adventures_of_rico)/Gulf News reader
One of the interior streets of the city.
Image Credit: Rico X. (Insta: @adventures_of_rico)/Gulf News reader
The Western Wall estimated to be 60-feet (20 meters) high.
Image Credit: Rico X. (Insta: @adventures_of_rico)/Gulf News reader
A man reads the Torah at the Western Wall.
Image Credit: Rico X. (Insta: @adventures_of_rico)/Gulf News reader
A worshipper reading the Torah at the Western Wall.
Image Credit: Rico X. (Insta: @adventures_of_rico)/Gulf News reader