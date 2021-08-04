Dubai: American University in the Emirates (AUE) has allocated Dh20 million in scholarships for the upcoming academic year.
AUE, based in Dubai International Academic City, had allocated a similar amount for scholarships in the preceding academic year. The bulk of the scholarships provided were for humanitarian grants for students impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, in addition to discounts for outstanding high school students as well as those at the undergraduate and graduate levels.
The latest scholarships cover all specialisations. AUE offers partial scholarships and discount schemes for all employees of government departments in all emirates; outstanding sports students; those enrolled in its graduate programmes; and secondary school top achievers.
Also, AUE said it offers “special attention, generous support and discounts” for students of determination and children of the Emirati martyrs. Students who have Essad, Alsaada and Faaza cards can also benefit from the discount scheme.