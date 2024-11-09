Although boarding schools in the US are known for their diverse international communities, students from the Middle East remain vastly underrepresented. Education placement expert, Sesameed, intends to move this needle favourably in the UAE. “With its prominent mix of global expatriate families, Dubai is the perfect spot to connect them with American schools that combine strong academics with a wide range of extracurriculars,” says Rae Kuang, Director at Sesameed.

Kuang was talking to Gulf News on the eve of the American Boarding School Fair 2024, an event being hosted by Sesameed and Gulf News in Dubai, on November 10 at the Grosvenor Hotel. Explaining how both sides stand to gain much from the premium exhibition, she says, “Families with considerable means are always on the lookout for the exceptional and the extraordinary, and when it comes to premium education and career prospects for their offspring, this is intensified by the rapid changes in technology and the onslaught of artificial intelligence (AI), which is changing global job markets and creating a largely undefinable future for the next generation.

“In this milieu, an increasing number of parents are eyeing American boarding schools for the opportunities and advantages they present. Attending a boarding school in the US offers a unique blend of academics, community, and independence that is hard to replicate elsewhere.”

Kuang explains that high net-worth families continue to be drawn to boarding schools in the US, because they want something for their children that goes well beyond traditional education – whether it is the ideal mix of academics and extracurriculars, the keen focus on university enrolment, or the poise and promise of global citizenship it carries. It is no different for parents in the UAE, she emphasises.

Observing how many parents want their children to be fully prepared for a future that is getting increasingly hard to predict, she explains how the US’ liberal arts approach – emphasising creativity, critical thinking and adaptability – is a big plus. “Instead of focusing on a single path, these schools offer broad, multidisciplinary learning that gives students the confidence to explore a range of fields, and find their own strengths.”

With a sterling reputation for consulting on boarding school education, and vast experience in guiding international clients through the identification and enrolment processes, Sesameed is formally introducing UAE families to US boarding schools, and what they can offer international students.

Kuang also points out that the US is at the forefront of many industries, especially technology and innovation, and how these boarding schools provide the perfect environment for ambitious students to develop and grow. “For high net-worth families who value both educational quality and personal growth, these schools offer an ideal mix of academics, personal development, and international connections.”

For parents and students in the UAE, the event organised by Sesameed is the easiest route to connect with several US boarding schools in one venue. Over 30 leading American boarding schools will be in attendance, with a mix of junior boarding schools for Grades 5 to 9 and high schools for Grades 9 to 12. The schools also cover choices in campus size and type, single-gender and co-educational environments, and both urban and countryside locations across America.

Participants can have direct, face-to-face interactions with representatives from each school, and get detailed information about the campus, student composition, focus on university preparation or other pressing questions they may have. They can also expect personalised advice and unstinting support from Sesameed in the follow-up towards navigating the admissions process.

Kuang acknowledges how the nuanced US boarding school admissions process can get very competitive, as each school looks for distinct qualities in students. “While the steps of application are generally similar – essays, recommendations and interviews – schools often seek specific characteristics, so it is common for students to be admitted to one school and not another of a similar level.

“This is where Sesameed’s experience comes in,” she says. “We are here to help families bridge the gap between what a school is looking for and what they want for their child, and supporting them in finding the right path with care and insight.”

The education consultancy is renowned for offering step-by-step guidance to parents, whether it is selecting a specific school that suits a child, preparing for interviews or coaching for application essays. “Beyond understanding admissions requirements, we also know the unique culture and values of each school, which helps us guide families more effectively,” she adds.

“There is an American boarding school for every child, and we are here to help UAE families find the perfect match.”