All the Diwali related fun, discounts, shows and events

Watch out for mega raffles

Dubai: Dubai has announced the biggest lineup of activities and promotions for more than two weeks-long celebrations of Diwali, the Indian festival of lights.

From star-studded concerts and spectacular shows and fireworks to sparkling gold and jewellery promotions and other exciting retail offers, Dubai is set to host the largest Diwali celebration ever on the Year of Tolerance.

Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), an agency of Dubai Tourism, unveiled the Diwali Calendar of Events at a press conference held at the Indian Consulate in Dubai on Wednesday.

Mohammed Feras Arayqat, director, Retail Registrations, Retail and Strategic Alliances at DFRE, said: “As a part of Dubai’s year-round Retail Calendar, Diwali truly symbolises the city’s cosmopolitan and multicultural environment.”

Speaking to Gulf News later, he said Diwali is one of the main attractions of the Dubai Calendar.

“Dubai, being a cosmopolitan and multicultural city, has ensured that Diwali is part of its festivities and celebrations. There are so many promotions that we are coming up with our partners from October 18 to November 2.”

Dubai Gold and Jewellery Group is offering a promotion of zero making charges on gold and 50% discount on diamond jewellery.

Dubai Shopping Mall’s Group is running a raffle draw in which shoppers can win up to half kg gold with every Dh200 spent.

He said 28 winners will be selected on the last day of the Diwali promotion.

Dubai Duty Free is offering a 20% discount on a wide range of products and is also running another gold promotion for passenger.

Special shows

Under the theme, ‘Make Your Diwali Brighter Than Ever,’ Dubai Festival City will showcase a first ever Elephant Parade exhibition in the Middle East on October 24, said Steven Cleaver, director, Shopping Centres Dubai, Al Futtaim Malls.

“Customers can explore the 50 life-sized elephant sculptures from famous artists and celebrities and it will be the first time for customers to see it in Dubai.”

He said the Mall will also launch its newest IMAGINE show, “Hathi’s Garden”, which has been specially created to get customers into the festive spirit with its vibrant Bollywood themed show, huge scale projections, lasers and fireworks.”

The heartwarming story of Hathi, an elephant calf takes spectators to iconic landmarks in India, said Cleaver.

First 5,000 visitors to the Festival Bay where the celebrations will start from 4pm will be given free LED wrist bands, he said, adding that the Hathi show and Diwali celebrations will go on till the end of November.

Four fireworks

Dubai will have four spectacular firework displays for this Diwali.

The fireworks will take place at Kite Beach at 8pm on October 18, Dubai Festival City between 8 and 8.30pm on October 24, at 9pm at The Pointe by Nakheel at Palm Jumeirah on October 26 and at 8.30pm at Al Seef by Merass on October 27, the main day of the festival.

Consul General of India in Dubai said Indians are thankful to the UAE leadership for giving them a great atmosphere for live, work and do business as well as celebrate their festivals here. “We as Indians feel great when we are able to celebrate festivals with such great fervour in Dubai and the UAE. Celebration of Diwali is also one of the steps in that direction.”

During the last two years, he said Diwali was celebrated across the city and this time it has grown further with the support of Dubai Tourism and many local establishments.

“All in all, we are going to have a wonderful Diwali that goes with the great friendship and partnership both the countries have been enjoying. We have benefitted greatly by being in the UAE and in turn, the Indian community has made great contributions to the country,” he added.

Arayqat said various promotions linked to the festivities have been designed with the aim of rewarding residents and visitors and will further enhance Dubai’s reputation as a leading tourism destination offering unique shopping experiences.

Fireworks: Place, time and date

Kite Beach at 8pm on October 18

Dubai Festival City, between 8 and 8.30pm on October 24

The Pointe by Nakheel at Palm Jumeirah at 9pm on October 26

Al Seef by Merass at 8.30pm on October 27

RAFFLES & RETAIL PROMOTIONS

Dubai Gold and Jewellery Group will offer a range of special promotions at over 35 participating gold stores between October 18 and November 2.

Furniture store Interiors is offering home lovers 30 to 50 per cent off exquisite furniture, while jeweller Jawhara will be offering gifts on purchases of Dh2,000 and above, as well as 50 per cent off on diamond and pearl jewellery.

At American lifestyle brand, Hollister, customers can save Dh50 with a purchase of Dh400 or more, in addition to other special offers.

Shoppers can take advantage of 25 to 75 per cent off items at K Corner, a Buy 2 Get 2 offer on selected fragrances at Mikyajy, as well as multiple promotions at Nayomi and Neal’s Yard Remedies stores.

At City Centre Deira and The Dubai Mall, Sergeant Major is offering up to 60 per cent off, while shoppers can expect 30 to 50 per cent off on selected items at Occhiali Vision and 25 to 75 per cent off at Octave.

Additionally, Seraphine will extend 30 to 70 per cent off on selected stores. Early Learning Centre will offer a part sale of between 30 to 75 per cent off, while all Atelier stores will extend a 30 to 50 per cent discount for shoppers.

Dubai Duty Free

Dubai Duty Free will ensure a sparkling Diwali, with 20 per cent off on a wide range of products including confectionery, perfumes, cosmetics, sunglasses, watches, jewellery and fashion, for all passengers travelling on October 17 and 18.

Between October 17 and 31, a special Diwali Gold Offer will entitle passengers to buy selected gold products for Dh8,000 and receive a Dh5 discount per gram.

Shop & Win

Dubai Shopping Malls Group’s “Shop & Win” is a city-wide promotion giving people the chance to win big prizes this Diwali.

For every Dh200 spent between October 18 and November 2 at participating DSMG malls, customers will be entitled to receive one raffle coupon to enter the draw to win prizes totalling a half kilogram of gold. With 28 winners expected, the raffle will be drawn on the last day of the promotion, November 2.

Malls and Leisure Destinations

Dubai Festival City Mall will host the first and largest Diwali celebrations in the Dubai with the launch its fourth record-breaking IMAGINE show, ‘Hathi’s Garden’ on Thursday, 24 October. This will include a huge fireworks display and Bollywood dance shows at 8pm free for the public.

The first 5,000 guests on Festival Bay will receive free LED Wristbands. Virgin Radio, City FM and Al Arabiya will be broadcasting live from Dubai Festival City Mall with major prizes on the night starting from 4pm.

For the first time in the Middle East, customers can experience the world famous Elephant Parade exhibition with 50 life-size baby elephant sculptures created to raise awareness for elephant conversation globally.

From October 18 until October 27, visitors to The Pointe in Palm Jumeirah can enjoy a Surprise Box Dance show with dancers and a flash mob performance, fireworks display on 26 October, Indian-inspired dishes across restaurants, 25 per cent off at select stores, as well as 20 per cent off Careem rides to the destination.

Al Seef

Al Seef will be hosting a one-of-a-kind Diwali fair, “Diwali Mela”, offering an array of activities to delight visitors from 24 to 28 October. The fair will include a festive market, stage performances and kids’ workshops, as well as a magnificent fireworks display on October 27.

Ibn Battuta

Ibn Battuta Mall will welcome shoppers to enjoy live entertainment, exclusive retailer offers, a bespoke photo set-up and giveaways across the mall.

Deira City Centre

At City Centre Deira, visitors can be a part of the festivities and get guaranteed cash back upon shopping, as well as have the chance to win AED 25,000 every week when making purchases of AED 250, until 31 October.

Global Village

Families from Dubai and around the world can also come together to celebrate the festival of lights at Global Village, which kicks off an illustrious 24th season starting October 29.

This Diwali, the Indian Pavilion will offer more than 240 stalls including India’s best handicrafts and artefacts, cuisine spanning the southern and northern territories of India at a wide range of restaurants and spectacular Indian cultural shows taking place on the pavilion’s stage.

CONCERTS GALORE

“Legends Forever” concert

For the first time ever, three of the biggest Bollywood artists, Kumar Sanu, Alka Yagnik and Udit Narayan, will perform live as part of the “Legends Forever” concert in Dubai.

The icons will delight fans with a raft of their famous songs at Sheikh Rashid Hall in Dubai World Trade Centre at 7:30pm on October 18.

Al Serkal Avenue

Parekh and Singh, a popular pop-up duo hailing from Kolkata, India will also perform at The Fridge in Al Serkal Avenue from 8:00pm onwards on October 21 as part of the Fridge Concert Series.

Dubai Airport

Award-winning Rock band ‘Dhruv’ will welcome visitors at Dubai Airport on 26th October with a three-hour performance starting from 8pm.

SHOW-STOPPERS

La Perle

This Diwali, families and loved ones will have the chance to elevate the celebrations with Dubai’s one and only aquatic-themed show, La Perle by Dragone with a special upgrade on tickets booked for between October 17 and November 2.

The exclusive package will allow spectators to discover a one-of-a-kind artistic live show and enjoy an unforgettable experience with Gold – the best seats in the auditorium.

With shows taking place five days a week, La Perle has 65 artists perform breath-taking feats as they dive, dance, fly and defy gravity on motorbikes in the award-winning performance.

From India With love

The Indian Classical Forum will be presenting “From India with Love” this Diwali — a showcase of the greatest music maestros and artists of India.

Spreading the magic of the Indian Classical art form, the performances will run from 31 October to 2 November at the New World Private School.

A special Diwali celebration will also take place at Dubai Duty Free on October 22.

In the company of the Indian Consul General, performers will welcome guests and passengers. There will be a cake cutting ceremony and a Dubai Duty Free Millennium Millionaire and Finest Surprise Draw will take place, amongst other activities.

On October 18 at Zabeel Park Amphitheatre

On October 18 at Zabeel Park Amphitheatre, there will be 15 to 20 stalls showcasing food, cosmetics, accessories, clothes and more alongside competitions such as ‘Best Dressed Man/Woman/Family’.

Plus, there will be cultural performances including live singing, dancing and fashion shows for kids. The event will take place from 3pm until midnight and tickets start from Dh10.