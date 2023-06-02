Highlights
- Mohammed bin Rashid: We will persistently monitor the quality of basic services regardless of how much our nation develops.
- Time taken for service delivery at MBRHE did not exceed five minutes.
Dubai: His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister of the UAE, and Ruler of Dubai, has unveiled a series of mystery shopper reports, featuring a notable evaluation of the Mohammed bin Rashid Housing Establishment (MBRHE).
In a tweet, Sheikh Mohammed commended the team at MBRHE for delivering excellent customer services, specifically acknowledging the contributions of the CEO, Omar Bu Shehab.
The report noted Shehab’s personal involvement at the service counters, interacting with customers, facilitating procedures, and helping expedite transactions.
The mystery shopper confirmed that the time taken for service delivery did not exceed five minutes, underscoring the organization's commitment to efficiency and prompt service.
Customer satisfaction
Sheikh Mohammed emphasized the importance of customer satisfaction, stating it as not only an inherent right of customers and the public but also a noble principle that drives any organization's work.
“A message to all: customers and the public are the raison d'être of any entity. They are the reason we employ our staff. Their satisfaction with our services is not only their inherent right but also a fundamental principle in our operations,” His Highness tweeted.
Despite the significant strides of development, the nation has made, Dubai Ruler stressed the importance of continuously monitoring the quality of basic services provided to citizens.
“Regardless of how much our nation develops, we will persistently monitor the quality of basic services provided to our citizens. We will continue deploying mystery shoppers as we have been doing for the past thirty years,” Sheikh Mohammed said.