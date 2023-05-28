Dubai: His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, has approved housing loans totalling Dh1.6 billion for 2,000 Emiratis.
The initiative is part of the Sheikh Zayed Housing Programme, which is dedicated to providing affordable housing solutions for UAE citizens.
Taking to Twitter, Sheikh Mohammed said: “Today, we approved housing loans worth Dh1.6 billion for 2,000 Emiratis under the Sheikh Zayed Housing Programme.”
Reflecting on the guiding principles of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, the UAE’s founding father, Sheikh Mohammed said: “This programme, named after our founding father, continues to fulfil his vision. Remembering his words, ‘money and age may fade, but service to our homeland endures and is eternal.’ May Zayed’s legacy continue to guide us. Blessings to the UAE and its people.”
The Sheikh Zayed Housing Programme was established in 1999 to provide interest-free loans repayable over a 25-year period to citizens with low incomes.