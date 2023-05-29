Abu Dhabi: The UAE has unveiled another significant milestone in its space exploration program with the launch of the "UAE Asteroid Belt Exploration Project."
The ambitious initiative was launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, at a ceremony at Qasr al Watan in Abu Dhabi.
Taking to Twitter to announce the initiative, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid said, "Thank to Allah, we have launched at Qasr al Watan the scientific details of one of our most important projects in the field of space."
The project is slated to last 13 years, with six years dedicated to development and seven years for exploration. Throughout this duration, the Emirati MBR Explorer will journey a staggering five billion kilometers beyond Mars to explore seven asteroids, with a planned landing on the final asteroid in 2034.
READ MORE
- UAE astronaut Sultan Al Neyadi does ‘stellar’ job for Saudi counterparts’ stem cell experiment in space
- Look: Gravity-defying birthday celebration of UAE astronaut Sultan Al Neyadi on International Space Station
- Look: UAE astronaut Sultan Al Neyadi shares image of ‘green’ Abu Dhabi from International Space Station
The UAE Asteroid Belt Exploration Project is not just a significant national scientific project but also a unique global research and knowledge initiative. It includes plans for the establishment of private Emirati companies specializing in space technology, a Ground Control Center for deep space missions, and the training of new Emirati cadres in this burgeoning sector.
The project's scope is ten times that of the 'Hope Probe' mission, a testament to the UAE's ambition in space exploration. As Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid noted, the mission statement of the UAE youth is "nothing is impossible."
Emphasizing the country's faith in its youth and their capabilities, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid stated: "The UAE can fly far into space for five billion kilometers for one reason: it believes in its youth and empowers its children. Those who do not believe in the abilities of our ambitious Emirati youth in all sectors need to rethink of themselves and rethink of their love and loyalty to their homeland."