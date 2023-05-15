Dubai: Continuing to share his profound experience from the International Space Station (ISS), UAE astronaut Sultan Al Neyadi on Monday shared an image of a ‘green’ Abu Dhabi from space.
The aerial image from over 400km above Earth showed the country’s capital in lush green colour.
“Here is the heart of our beloved home, the UAE. A city with a vibrant present and promising future...The capital of our nation #AbuDhabi,” Al Neyadi posted with the image on his social media.
Armed with his camera, the Emirati astronaut, who is on the longest Arab space mission onboard the ISS, has been capturing awe-inspiring photographs of various spots on Earth.
Last week, he shared an incredible image of Morocco and extolled the beauty of that country.
“You cannot pass through Morocco without being in awe of its beauty. Home to the first and oldest university, al-Qarawiyyin as well as stunning landscapes, architecture and history, here I have captured the beautiful capital city of Rabat with its Bou Regreg river,” he said in the post.
Among other images previously shared by Al Neyadi are day and night views of the UAE, aerial view of his home town, Al Ain, and a ‘starry’ picture of Dubai’s night view with roads and landmarks lit up.