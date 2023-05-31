Dubai: His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, approved the new futuristic development masterplan of Palm Jebel Ali.
Spanning an area of 13.4 square kilometres and occupying an area twice the size of Palm Jumeirah, Palm Jebel Ali will feature extensive green spaces and unique waterfront experiences. The project will add approximately 110 kilometres of coastline to Dubai that will provide approximately 35,000 families with luxury beachside living.
Part of the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan, the project marks the beginning of a new growth corridor in the Jebel Ali area, underlining the expansion of the emirate.
“We have vast ambitions for the future and we are confident that we can transform our grand vision for development into reality,” said Sheikh Mohammed. “Palm Jebel Ali will further strengthen our urban infrastructure and consolidate the city’s emergence as one of the world’s leading metropolises. This new ground breaking project reflects our strategic development plan centred on raising the quality of life and happiness of residents.”
“The urban expansion that Palm Jebel Ali represents is a testament to Dubai’s economic dynamism. It also signifies Dubai’s exceptional outlook as a hub for talent and investment. The project will contribute to Dubai’s sustainable development by opening new avenues for growth in several sectors,” he added.
Palm Jebel Ali will feature over 80 hotels and resorts, and a wide choice of entertainment and leisure facilities.
In line with the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan, Palm Jebel Ali will support the emirate’s vision to increase beach destinations, support sustainable development and facilitate the expansion of the population.
Contemporary urban planning practices
Palm Jebel Ali will feature mixed-use walkable neighbourhoods, incorporate smart city technologies and sustainability practices, as well as provide a diverse range of mobility options for residents, visitors and communities. This will position Palm Jebel Ali as a global benchmark for waterfront living, as well as contribute to the transformation of the landscape of Dubai.
Palm Jebel Ali has been designed to become almost completely self-sufficient in terms of power generation once complete. As much as 30 per cent of Palm Jebel Ali’s energy requirements will be obtained from renewable sources.